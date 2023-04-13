Succession is a show that caught the eyes of many viewers from the start with its cutthroat action, quippy lines, and backstabbing drama. And though many know it’s based on real-life families, it’s rumored to be most closely related to the family of Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch’s life is quite similar to the lavish lifestyle of the Roy’s, but that’s not all it shares. In a Vanity Fair article, it shared that just like the Roy family, he often mixes his personal and professional lives. Like the show’s title, it has been long debated who will succeed Murdoch’s throne in his media empire. Of his many marriages, he wanted his one of three children from his second marriage—Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James—to take over his company. And like the show, he pitted his children against each other in attempt to find the fittest heir.

This Darwinian parenting could have led to the story leaking. The Vanity Fair article reported that Lachlan, the favorite, told his father that James had been leaking stories to the writers of Succession. Although, a source close to Lachlan claimed this wasn’t true. But a person close to James claimed that Rupert and Lachlan used PR to find dirt on James.

However, showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong has said that the inspiration for Succession has been multiple families, the Murdoch’s included. He wrote the pilot solo before bringing it to the writing room. And like in any creative room, an amalgamation of real-life and fictional stories come together to create one thing.

Unlike the real Rupert Murdoch, Logan Roy passed away on Sunday’s episode, continuing the cutthroat power struggle. His death was unexpected so soon, but we have the writers of Succession to thank.