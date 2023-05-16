Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The waiting is finally over as the biggest free agent in combat sports, Francis Ngannou has a new home. He has officially signed with the Professional Fighters League and as the kids say “got the bag”. This was by far the most lucrative contract for any MMA fighter out there and he got more than just a load of cash.

Francis Ngannou has signed an expansive multifight deal with the Professional Fighters League, he and the organization jointly announced Tuesday. He is expected to make his PFL debut on pay-per-view in 2024 against an opponent to be announced. pic.twitter.com/qNL0vWuGem — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou turned down one of the biggest contracts in UFC history before signing with the PFL. He says it wasn’t just the money it was more than that. He wanted to do better for the fighters and also set himself up for success when his career is over. That was something he was able to do by signing with the PFL today.

Francis Ngannou wanted to help his fellow fighters and grow the sport of MMA and he will be able to do with his new company. He had a laundry list of stipulations before putting pen to paper. Check out some of the details surrounding his signing with the PFL.

Ngannou fighting exclusively in MMA for the PFL’s PPV Super Fight division beginning in 2024

Ngannou will sit on the PFL’s Global Advisory Board to represent the interest of active fighters

Ngannou will be an equity owner and chairman for PFL Africa

This is only a 2-3 fight deal

A guaranteed “high 7-figure” purse for each fight

A split of the event’s net profits

A signing bonus or salary to serve as a PFL brand ambassador

The right for Ngannou to have his own sponsors in the cage

Non-exclusive rights with regard to boxing

No champions clause or other extensions

A minimum salary that could be as high as $1 million for his opponents

Francis Ngannou now has one of the most lucrative contracts in the history of MMA, so kudos to him for sticking to his guns and getting what he truly believed he was worth in the end.