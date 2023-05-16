Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Former Glory kickboxing world champion Cedric Doumbe was a hot commodity when he turned to MMA after his kickboxing career was finished. He finished his Glory career as the 2-time welterweight champion with a professional kickboxing record of 75-6-1 (45 KO).

"CÉDRIC DOUMBÉ PROMISED US A KNOCKOUT AND IT ONLY TOOK SECONDS TO DELIVER IT" 🔥 @Doumced pic.twitter.com/QLcSzEd1R6 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 29, 2020

Doumbe has now since switched his focus to being a world champion in MMA. He is currently undefeated at 4-0 with all four of his wins coming inside the distance. Doumbe had his eyes set on being the next big thing in the UFC welterweight division but he has since signed with their competitor.

Cédric Doumbé says his PFL deal is "10 times" bigger than the UFC's offer 💰 #TheMMAHour ▶️ https://t.co/712L6ZJfwQ pic.twitter.com/wznqQuPmO9 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 15, 2023

Cedric Doumbe decided to sign with the PFL over any other MMA organization. He had talks with also the UFC and Bellator but he stated that his contract with the PFL is 10 times what the UFC was offering. There were reports that the UFC was offering him a contract if he is just coming off the Contender Series or taking a short-notice fight.

Doumbe is a big name in combat sports and giving him a contract that is $10,000 to win and $10,000 is downright despicable. The PFL was then able to swoop and pay the man the amount of money he deserves for his services. The Professional Fighters League is quickly emerging as the No. 2 MMA organization behind the UFC.

With the PFL now having this PPV division the fighters could earn a lot more and that is dedicated to their big-name fighters like Kayla Harrison and now Cedric Doumbe. There is one big-time free agent still lurking unsigned and rumor has it the PFL could be making a play for him (Francis Ngannou).