Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, the man synonymous with arguably the most iconic play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception – passed away on Wednesday. He was 72.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Franco’s son Dok stated his father had died overnight. No formal cause of death has been disclosed as of now.

Tragic news: #Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris’ passing happens just days before the Steelers are set to retire his #32 jersey on Saturday night on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. RIP. pic.twitter.com/PaO7BHeHJM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris’ passing comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, which happened on December 23rd, 1972. “The miracle of all miracles” it was branded on the broadcast as it allowed the Steelers to steal the AFC divisional game and advance to the AFC Championship game. Though they didn’t advance to the Super Bowl yet that season, it sparked the beginning eight straight playoff appearances that yielded four Super Bowl victories.

Franco Harris was at the center of it all, getting himself named a Pro Bowler for each of those seasons in what turned out to be a 13-year Hall of Fame career.

The Immaculate Reception was voted as the greatest singular play in NFL history during the 100th anniversary celebration in 2020 and his legacy will continue to live on through that play, the career he had, and the lives that he touched off of the field as well.

Franco Harris finished with 12,120 rushing yards throughout his entire career, one of just 15 players in NFL history to ever reach that milestone. His 91 rushing touchdowns ties him for 11th most in NFL history, tied with Jerome Bettis and ranking right behind Barry Sanders. RIP to a legend.