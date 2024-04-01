It's definitely a go for Freaky Friday 2 at Disney. The entertainment studio has Nisha Ganatra set to direct the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ganatra most recently directed Welcome to Chippendales, a Hulu miniseries. The film is set to start filming this summer in Los Angeles.
The original movie's stars Academy Award-winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reportedly in talk to reprise their roles in the 2003 mother-daughter body-switch film.
Both Curtis and Lohan have spoken publicly about wanting a sequel for several years now. However, it's only been in the last few weeks that talks for an actual film started heating up. Curtis recently posted a photo of her and Lohan on her Instagram page, with the caption, “DUH! FFDEUX!”
Also returning to the sequel is producer Andrew Gunn, as well as former Disney executive Kristin Burr. Ann Marie Sanderlin will also executive produce. Both Burr and Sanderlin were involved in the original movie. Elyse Hollander has the early draft of the script. It's not yet known whether the film will have a theatrical release or just premiere on Disney+.
The upcoming movie will be the first time Freaky Friday will have a sequel. The 2003 film was the second remake of the movie that was based on the 1972 movie of the same name by Mary Rodgers. The first movie was made in 1975 starring the late Barbara Harris who originated the role Curtis played, while Jodie Foster played her daughter, played by Lohan in the latest film.
The first remake was in 1995, which was produced by Walt Disney Television and premiered on ABC. It starred Shelly Long and Gaby Hoffman.
Since the Curtis and Lohan-starrer was 21 years ago, Lohan will no longer be playing a teen and will be a multigenerational story, according to its scriptwriter Jordan Weiss.
It would be interesting to see what the remake's story will be. I wonder if there's still going to be a body-swap (there has to be, right?). I wonder what Anna (Lohan) is doing now? Is she still a singer? Is she single or married? Does she have kids? Did she end up with Jake (Chad Michael Murray)? How about Tess (Curtis)? Is she retired? Are she and Ryan (Mark Harmon) still together?
Curtis won her first Oscar for best supporting actress last year for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She also starred in the 2022 Halloween trilogy reboot, Halloween Ends. Her upcoming movie Borderlands will premiere this August. Lohan is also seeing a career resurgence after starring in Netflix romantic comedies. Her most recent one is this year's Irish Wish.
Ganatra has directed episodes of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That and the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also helmed the Mindy Kaling-Emma Thompson 2019 comedy Late Night as well as 2020's The High Note starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross.
No word yet if Harmon and Murray will return to reprise their roles for Freaky Friday 2.