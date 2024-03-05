Lindsay Lohan just confirmed that Freaky Friday is on track for a sequel, she told People in an exclusive.
Lohan told people that Freaky Friday 2 is “in the process.” However, she could not give details on when the filming would start or anything about the script. She did say that was “just excited to work with Jamie [Lee Curtis] again and see how much further we can take it.”
Make Fridays freaky again
“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this,” the actress continued.
On Monday, Lohan spoke with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show and said that a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works. She added that she and Curtis are “both excited” about the movie.
Curtis talked about the possibility of a sequel during the movie's 20th anniversary last year. She and Lohan sat down with the New York Times for a joint interview where they spoke about the body-switching mother-daughter hit comedy.
The Academy Award-winning actress said, “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there's a movie to be made.'”
Lohan added that they were both willing to do a sequel.
“We could only make something that people would absolutely adored,” she stated.
Mark Harmon, who played Curtis' partner in the movie, told Kelly Clarkson when he dropped by her show last November, that Curtis could make the sequel happen.
“I've known her since she was 15, and if she's talking about it, then it'll happen, because all things happen,” he said.
Variety reported in May 2023 that Elyse Hollander was writing a script to the sequel.
Curtis and Lohan's Freaky Friday is the third remake based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel. Disney made a film in 1976 starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris. Another one was made in 1995 starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.
Freaky Friday was released in 2003 and grossed $160 million worldwide against a $20 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.