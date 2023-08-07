On Monday, August 7th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 3-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, August 7th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props and a total parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

Freddie Freeman 2+ Total Bases

Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he has a great chance to have 2+ total bases against Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres on Monday. Freeman is hitting .339 with 23 home runs and 80 RBIs this season. He is also hitting .334 with a .433 on-base percentage and .553 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching, which is Lugo's handedness.

In his last 10 games, Freeman is hitting .477 with a .529 on-base percentage and .750 slugging percentage. He has also hit two home runs and driven in nine runs in that stretch. Lugo has been a solid pitcher for the Padres this season, but he has struggled against left-handed hitters. Left-handed hitters are hitting .309 with a .402 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage with 10 home runs against Lugo this season. Freeman has a good chance to get a hit and a walk against Lugo, and he could also hit a home run. I would be surprised if he doesn't have 2+ total bases in this game.

Fernando Tatis Jr To Record a Hit

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and he has a great chance to record a hit against Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Tatis is hitting .262 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. He is also hitting .256 with a .390 on-base percentage and .600 slugging percentage with 13 home runs against right-handed pitching.

While Tatis Jr. has been hitless over his last three games, he has had success against Gonsolin in the past going 2-for-9 with one double, one home run, and two RBIs in his career against him. He will be looking to close out this series with the Dodgers with a bang and only needing him to record just one hit seems to be easy enough for him in today's matchup.

Juan Soto to Record a Hit

Juan Soto has been one of the most consistent contributors on this San Diego Padres lineup this season. He has been absolutely torching the ball over his last 10 games. Over that span he has 15 hits in 37 at-bats which is good for a .405 batting average, also over that span, he's had four home runs with 11 RBIs and a .476 OBP with .757 SLG.

Soto gets to go up against Tony Gonsolin who he's had previous success against going 2-for-8 with one triple and two RBIs. He also smashed right-handed pitchers throughout his time this season to the tune of a .287 batting average with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. With Soto only needing one hit this seems to be a cakewalk for him in tonight's matchup.

Over 7.5 Alternate Total Runs

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are two of the most potent offenses in baseball, and they are facing off today in a game that is expected to be high-scoring. The Dodgers are averaging 5.67 runs per game this season, while the Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game. However in their last five games, the Dodgers are averaging 7 runs per game meanwhile, the Padres are averaging 5 runs per game. Both teams have a number of dangerous hitters who can hit the ball out of the park, including Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, and Manny Machado.

The pitchers who are scheduled to start for the Dodgers and Padres today are Tony Gonsolin and Seth Lugo, respectively. Both pitchers are capable of being very effective, but they have also been prone to giving up home runs this season. Both Gonsolin and Lugo have given up 12 home runs each this season.

I believe that there is a good chance that the Dodgers and Padres will score over 7.5 runs in today's game. The two teams have the potential to score a lot of runs, and the pitchers who are scheduled to start are not immune to giving up runs in bunches. If either pitcher gives up a few hits the runs will shortly follow and it could easily lead to a high-scoring game.