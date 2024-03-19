Freddie Freeman's wife is Chelsea Freeman. Freddie is an All-Star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves before signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers. This has helped Freddie build a net worth of $80 million.
He has achieved a lot in his 14 years in MLB. His accolades include a Gold Glove Award, three Silver Slugger Awards, seven-time MLB All-Star, 2020 National League MVP, and 2021 World Series champion. In this article, however, we will be getting to know Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman.
Who is Chelsea Freeman?
Chelsea and Freddie Freeman have been dating since 2011 and they were married in 2014. Before we take a deep dive into their relationship, let’s learn more about his loving wife.
Chelsea Marie Goff was born on April 24, 1991, in South Florida. Early on, Chelsea developed an interest in modeling. However, her mother did not allow her to pursue that career when she was in high school. So for her collegiate studies, she went to the University of Central Florida.
Chelsea Freeman's early career
During that time, she pursued modeling while finishing her studies. According to her Model Mayhem profile, she had credits for her work starting in 2010.
She modeled for different events such as the 2011 Spring Break Nationals, various car shows, and magazine features. On top of that, she worked with well-known brands such as Axe, Ferrari, Black Roberts Rum, and Harley Davidson.
After her graduation, Chelsea worked as a real estate agent for Keller Williams Real Estate, and she focuses on various properties around the Atlanta, Georgia area. As per her real estate website, the prices of some of the homes that are listed range from $3 million to $8 million.
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman's relationship
Chelsea met Freddie Freeman when she was still in college, and they began dating around July of 2011. After more than a year of being together, she moved to Atlanta where Freddie played baseball for the Braves and where she got started in her real estate venture.
On Jan. 19, 2014, Freddie Freeman proposed to Chelsea Goff, and the first baseman announced it via Twitter.
On Nov. 22, 2014, the couple tied the knot at St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami.
In the same year, Chelsea Freeman appeared in an episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress where some parts of their wedding were televised, specifically the dress that she wore during the wedding and the reception.
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman's children
Currently, Chelsea and Freddie have three children, Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner. However, it was a very challenging time for the couple when they were planning out their family.
When Chelsea was pregnant with their first son, Charlie had to be delivered via an emergency C-Section. Despite having a successful surgery and a healthy baby, having another one proved to be a challenge as it involved a lot of tests.
When the Freemans spoke with fertility doctors, they were told that she may not have another one due to complications. They tried anyway and also explored a lot of options.
“It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, a lot of tests,” Chelsea said. “A lot of them by myself, because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that … definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through.”
The doctors then suggested surrogacy, and the couple were on board. Nine days before the procedure, Chelsea shared the news to Freddie that she was pregnant. Despite that, they still went through surrogacy.
On Dec. 30, 2020, Chelsea gave birth to Brandon Freeman. On Feb. 14, 2021, the surrogate mother gave birth to Maximus Turner Freeman. The Freemans dubbed their two new children “Twins with a Twist.”
“It's everything you could want and more,” Freddie Freeman said. “It’s such a crazy situation to try and wrap your mind around it, but when you’re in it and both boys are here, it’s like the best thing that could have happened.”
“We're going to be tired for 25 years,” he added.
Aside from being a happy mother of three, Chelsea also launched a successful business venture in 2021. She drew inspiration when COVID-19 hit in 2020 and she saw a potential hole in the market for baseball fans and their kids to have stylish clothing while attending baseball games, that is why she launched the Chelsea Freeman Collection in the Spring of 2021.
To top it all off, Chelsea cheered and rooted for her husband as they won the 2021 World Series, and they got to celebrate with their eldest child, Charlie.
Along with being a mom to three boys, Chelsea Freeman also has her own Chelsea Freeman Collection, which is a clothing line she sells online. It is clothing for women that is baseball and mom-themed, which includes clothing for Braves and Dodgers fans. Chelsea models all of her collection.
Nevertheless, this is all we know about Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman.