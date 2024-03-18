Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2024 is $80 million. Freeman is an All-Star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeman is a World Series champion and a seven-time All-Star and an MVP. As the Dodgers prepare to open the MLB season in the Seoul Series, let’s take a closer look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2024.
Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2024 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Freeman was born in Fountain Valley, Calif. His interest in baseball started when he was only 6 years old by playing Little League.
Freeman attended El Modena High School, where he emerged to become one of the top prospects. Freeman was named 2007 Player of the Year by Orange County Register after his senior year. He batted .417, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases to end his high school career.
Freddie Freeman is drafted by the Braves
After a solid high school showing, Freeman accepted a college scholarship from Cal State Fullerton after signing a letter of intent. However, the Atlanta Braves drafted Freeman with the 78th overall pick and convinced Freeman to turn pro instead by giving him a signing bonus worth $409,500.
Freeman’s suited up for the first time with the Braves in the 2010 season. He posted a batting average of .167, one home run, and one RBI in just 20 games.
Given that he didn’t play enough games in his first season, Freeman was still considered a rookie the following year. He played more games this time around and was more productive.
Freeman finished the 2011 season with a batting average of .282, 21 home runs, 76 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 157 games. Because of his improved production, Freeman finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Freeman’s breakout season came in 2013. He batted .319, tallied 23 home runs and 109 RBIs where he was made his first All-Star team. Furthermore, he also finished fifth in the NL MVP race. Although Freeman suffered an injury before the All-Star Game and didn’t see action, he still made by history by garnering a historic total of 19.7 million votes.
Freddie Freeman signs big contract extension with the Braves
After an All-Star year, the Braves were convinced that Freeman was the franchise cornerstone. Because of this, Freeman agreed to a lucrative extension, which is an eight-year, $135 million deal that also included a $2,875,000 signing bonus.
Braves general manager Frank Wren said “Freddie has established himself as one of the best young talents in the game. We are excited to sign one of our own homegrown players to a contract that will keep him in a Braves uniform for the next eight seasons.”
After signing a lucrative deal, Freeman has made sure that he was worth the money. He went on to garner four more All-Star appearances for Atlanta.
Moreover, he has won the Gold Glove Award in the 2018 season and to go alongside three Silver Slugger Awards. Freeman also won NL MVP in the 2020 season. In that same year, he was also awarded the NL Hank Aaron Award and made the All-MLB First Team for the first time.
But to top it all, Freeman also took the Braves to a championship the following year, which gave him his first World Series title. For his fine performance in the postseason, where he tallied a batting average of .304, five home runs, and 11 RBIs in 16 games, Freeman was awarded the Babe Ruth Award, which was the first of his career.
By winning a championship, sources have said that each World Series winner receives $400,000 in addition to a championship ring that’s worth $20,000.
Freddie Freeman signs with the Dodgers
After leading the Braves to a title, Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six years and $162 million. For Freeman, it was a chance to return to his roots in Southern California.
Thus far, Freeman has rewarded the Dodgers' investment in him with two of his best seasons. He was an NL All-Star both seasons and finished Top 4 in NL MVP voting both seasons as well. The Dodgers won 100 or more games each season and NL West titles.
However, not everything has gone well for Freeman. The Dodgers were upset in the NL Division Series both seasons and Freeman's home was ransacked by burglars in August 2023.
Freeman has had a great career as a baseball player and has earned a lot of money from his Braves’ and Dodgers' paychecks. Due to his influence in baseball, Freeman also endorses certain brands such as Marucci, MasterCard, Under Armour, Essential Water, Titleist, and T-Mobile. Freeman also is married to Chelsea Freeman since 2014.
