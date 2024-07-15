Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford has stepped down from his second stint with the Bulldogs, via 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

“Jeff Tedford is stepping down as the head coach at Fresno State due to health reasons, per the school,” Zenitz tweeted.”Has led Fresno to 19 wins the last two seasons. Fresno, which opens the year vs. Michigan, was picked to finish third in the Mountain West in the preseason conference poll.”

Teford released a statement via the school's X account.

“It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical check up, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State's head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program,” the 62-year-old said.

Tedford's first stint was from 2017-19, which also ended due to medical issues. The California native was re-hired after Kalen DeBoer left for Washington in December 2021.

“I have a tremendous amount of pride and passion for Fresno State, and I understand the time and energy necessary to lead at a high level,” he continued. “The players, coaches, and Bulldog supporters deserve the best. Unfortunately, I am not able to sustain the commitment needed to perform at the level needed to guide the program. We are extremely fortunate to have continuity with a great coaching staff. I have full confidence that they will continue to guide our terrific student-athletes to reach their full potential on and off the field.”

Assistant head and linebackers coach Tom Skipper will fill in as the interim. The Fresno State alum played linebacker for the school from 1997-2000 and has been assistant coaching at various programs since 2001. He also replaced Tedford at the New Mexico Bowl in December.

Will the Bulldogs bounce back from yet another coaching change?

Fresno State football has the talent to still win games in the Mountain West