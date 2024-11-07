ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Fresno State-Air Force prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State-Air Force.

The Fresno State Bulldogs seemingly had everything under control against Hawaii last weekend at home. The Bulldogs took a 20-7 lead into the final period. The main question as the fourth quarter began was whether the Bulldogs would cover the 13.5-point spread, not whether they would win the game outright. Hawaii was a +430 moneyline underdog. When the Rainbow Warriors fell behind by 13 going into the final quarter, they were an even bigger longshot than that. Fresno State seemed to be well on its way to winning its sixth game of the season and locking down a bowl bid.

Then everything unraveled for the Bulldogs, as Hawaii scored 14 points to rally for a 21-20 lead. Fresno State just needed a field goal in the fourth quarter to win, but the Bulldogs couldn't muster a single score in the last 15 minutes. They suffered a stunning one-point defeat which forces them to win this game at Air Force to secure bowl eligibility. Fresno State knows that Air Force is one of the weaker teams in the Mountain West Conference. If the Bulldogs squander yet another chance to earn a bowl bid, the road is only going to get tougher as November moves along. This is a game and a moment in which Fresno State does not want an underdog opponent to linger and lurk and steal the game in the fourth quarter the way Hawaii did. FSU has to be able to get on top of this game and then put it away without any fuss or drama.

Here are the Fresno State-Air Force College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-Air Force Odds

Fresno State: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -410

Air Force: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Fresno State vs Air Force

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Air Force Falcons are just really bad. There is no other way to say it. The defense has hemorrhaged on several occasions this season, but the offense has been even worse, the true weak link of the team. Get this: Air Force is about to play its second game of the month of November. The Falcons' season began on August 31. This team has not yet scored a single point in the third quarter of any game this year. That's insane. That's impossibly difficult to do, but Air Force has somehow pulled it off. When a team simply isn't able to do anything after halftime, it's really hard to trust that team from a betting standpoint, and it is easy to trust any Air Force opponent to win and usually cover the spread. Fresno State just has to win by 11 points to cover. Given how awful Air Force's offense is, that shouldn't be too hard for FSU. A 24-13 win covers the spread for Fresno State. That seems very possible, if not likely.

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force might be an awful team, but Fresno State just blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead at home to Hawaii. Just how much respect should Fresno State be getting here? A double-digit spread seems generous. AFA can lose by 10 and still cover.

Final Fresno State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Our recommendation is to stay away from this game. Neither team has earned any benefit of the doubt whatsoever.

Final Fresno State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Air Force +10.5