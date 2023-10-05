Jennifer Lee, co-director of the first two Frozen films, isn't directing the third. However, she gave a promising tease for the upcoming threequel.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival (via Variety), Lee revealed that while Frozen 3 is still early in the development stages, she's “blown away” by what she's seen.

“Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it, and I am blown away and I am so excited,” Lee said during a Spotlight conversation. “I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet — I’m not doing nothing — except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as as team and I’m in there with creative. But with Frozen, just a little bit more.”

Her role has increased with the success of the first two Frozen films. Lee now serves as the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. She simply doesn't have time to get as involved with a singular project as she was with Frozen.

Prior to that film, co-wrote Wreck-It Ralph. She's assisted with many other projects including Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Encanto, and Strange World for Disney.

But the Frozen series is by-far one of Disney's biggest properties. The 2013 film grossed nearly $1.3 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. Its sequel saw even more success, making $1.45 billion in 2019 despite over a half-decade between entries. A third film was inevitable, with Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Gross, and Josh Gad likely returning. With Lee's tease, hopefully Frozen 3 will be worth the wait.