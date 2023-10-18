Disney has been doing live-action remakes of their animated classics for years. But it looks like the Frozen series could be getting one despite the first film only coming out a decade ago.

Disney's upcoming live-action remakes

A new report from The DisInsider claims that Disney is looking to remake Frozen in live-action form. However, the film is still in “early development,” so don't expect much movement for a while.

The live-action movement from Disney is nothing new. They are huge moneymakers for the studio, even if they rarely do anything new. Remakes including The Lion King, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, and Beauty and the Beast made over $1 billion at the box office. The Jungle Book ($966 million) and Maleficent ($758 million) are other prime examples. Most recently, The Little Mermaid made over $569 million worldwide. Coming up, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot headline a live-action remake of Snow White.

Admittedly, a live-action Frozen film does have some exciting possibilities. The powers of Elsa could be really to see in live-action form. And the beautiful imagery in the second film could look even more gorgeous with real locations. We'll see what Disney cooks up if this project sees the light of day.

The Frozen series

The Frozen franchise launched in 2013 with the first film. It was inspired by an 1844 Danish fairy tale titled The Snow Queen, but Disney's film became its own thing. The film grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. Six years later, a sequel was released. The second film outgrossed the first and made over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Frozen follows the adventures of Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel). They are joined by Olaf (Josh Gad), a talking snowman, and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). A third film is coming.