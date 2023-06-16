Frozen and its sequel were far too successful to resist continuing the franchise. A third film is on the way, but one of the first two film's co-directors, Jennifer Lee, has made a shocking admission about her role in the threequel.

The Wrap reports that Lee will not be returning for Frozen 3. Speaking to The Wrap at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, Lee said, “I can't say where we are at [with Frozen 3]. All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we're going with [the] Frozen [franchise] did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That's a new piece, I've told no one. And I've been blown away by it and I'm just having a blast with that team.”

Luckily, Lee not being involved in Frozen 3 — at least as a director — doesn't have any drama behind it. She's just incredibly busy as she recently got promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Disney. However, don't rule out a return to directing films.

“I would love to direct again,” Lee said. “I know someday I want to be a filmmaker again. I’m old but I’m not that old! I’ve only done two films and I do believe there’s a time — I’ll know it — but there’s a time when you give everything you can and then you make room for innovation of the next person. I can’t imagine anywhere but Disney.”

Additionally, her creative fingerprints will still be seen in Disney's upcoming work. She co-wrote the upcoming film Wish with Allison Moore. The film is set to release on November 22, 2023.

