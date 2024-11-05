The Florida State women’s basketball team opened its 2024-25 season with a decisive 119-49 victory over North Florida on Monday, setting a new FSU record for most points in a single game. Head coach Brooke Wyckoff expressed satisfaction with her team’s performance and said that it matched her vision for how she wanted the season to begin.

“This is exactly how I wished for us to start the season,” Wyckoff said, per a news release from FSU Athletics. “We scored a lot of points and did a lot of good things statistically, but the mentality, the buy-in, the way we came out, from the beginning of the game to the end, the way we used our hearts and minds to get this win was what I’m most proud of. It’s a great first step.”

The Seminoles dominated from the opening whistle, launching a 19-0 run before the Ospreys scored their first points with just over four minutes left in the first quarter. FSU led 30-7 at the end of the opening frame, propelled by junior guard Ta’Niya Latson’s eight points and senior forward Makayla Timpson’s rebounding.

Latson finished as the game’s top scorer with 27 points, while Timpson notched an impressive double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing a career-high 22 rebounds, the third-best rebounding performance in FSU history. Timpson’s performance brought her career total to 32 double-doubles, tying her for second in program history with former Seminole Sue Galkantas.

FSU offense ties school record

FSU’s offensive firepower included 15 three-pointers, tying a school record set in 2018, and four other players reached double figures. Freshman Sydney Bowles contributed 18 points off the bench, while sophomore O’Mariah Gordon added 15 points and matched her career-high with four steals. Avery Treadwell also set career highs with 14 points and eight rebounds, helping the Seminoles maintain a dominant 56-20 lead at halftime.

Defensively, the Seminoles pressured North Florida into 26 turnovers and held the Ospreys to 33% shooting from the field. North Florida’s top performer was Sarah Taub, who scored 12 points and added two rebounds, marking the eighth double-figure scoring game of her career.

Monday’s victory extended FSU’s record to 1-0 for the season and marked its 26th consecutive home-opening win. Next, the Seminoles will travel to Champaign to face Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 7, aiming to build on their strong season debut.

North Florida, now 0-1, struggled to find its rhythm and will seek improvement in its home opener against Trinity Baptist on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Head coach Erika Lambert noted her team’s inexperience but expressed optimism about their growth throughout the season.

“We’re grateful to have tipped off the ’24-’25 season today, but disappointed in the outcome of the game. I thought this matchup against a top-25 team really exposed our inexperience. We turned the ball over in some uncharacteristic ways and did not compete on the boards. We didn’t give ourselves enough possessions. I have said from the start that the talent level of our team this year is higher, but it will take us longer to come together on the floor. Today was one step in that process and we will learn from it,” Lambert stated in a release from North Florida Athletics.