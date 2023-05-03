Super Mario Bros. The Movie has just hit over $1 billion in the box offices. However, they’re missing out on the nine million people who watched the film for free. The Twitter account “vids that go hard,” posted the film illegally in two parts on their channel. Over nine million people watched the movie before it was taken down. It was up for seven hours, per Forbes.

The Super Mario Bros movie was uploaded in two parts, and in pretty high quality. Although the aspect ratio was a bit funky, it was watchable. This film being up for so long shows how understaffed Twitter has become. It also points out how the Twitter Blue subscription make piracy easier because it allows you to upload hour-long videos in high quality.

The illegal showing was ultimately taken down, but the account “vids that go hard” still remains unpunished. And they may still at this point. The account has over a million followers, so it will be gravely missed if it does ultimately face punishment. It calls to question the ethics of Twitter Blue and whether or not changes will be made to fight piracy and other illicit content.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the Super Mario Bros movie was a highly anticipated film. It stars Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor Joy as Peach, Chris Pratt as Mario, and Charlie Day as Luigi. Also in the film is Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. The film follows Mario and Princess Peach as they prepare to fight Bowser in his plans to conquer the world.