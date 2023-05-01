To no one’s surprise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has done the inevitable and grossed $1 billion at the global box office and has become the first film to do so in 2023.

Thanks in large part to a $40 million (-33.3%) weekend — still enough to top the box office this weekend — Super Mario Bros. has tallied $490 million domestic and $1,022,473,825. Granted, its competition was on the lighter side. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. is a fantastic film and this week’s best new release but only made $6.8 million across 3,343 screens. John Wick: Chapter 4 is already in its sixth week, so that wasn’t going to pose much of a problem, and the only other big releases were Sisu (which grossed $3,250,000) and Big George Foreman (which grossed $3 million).

For the entirety of its theatrical run, Super Mario Bros. has been dominating the box office. It opened with $204.6 million domestic and $377 million worldwide over the five-day Easter weekend. That gave the film a healthy head start on the road to $1 billion, but it has also remained atop the box office since that first weekend.

2023 has been the year of Super Mario Bros. — at least in its first quarter. The film is first among both domestic and worldwide grosses for the entire year. Globally, it has become the first film of 2023 to gross $1 billion. The next closest film — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — is nowhere close with just $474,540,583. The film should continue to enjoy success, padding its box office haul more each week, before Fast X races into theaters on May 19.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.