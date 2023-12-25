The division was called the NFC Central the last time Detroit finished in first place

The Detroit Lions completed their journey to the NFC North title in Week 16, beating the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 to earn the top spot for the first time since the 1993 season.

The last time the #Lions won the division: • Bill Clinton’s first year as president

• Jurassic Park highest grossing film

• Rudy hit the box office

• Gas prices were $1.11

• Jared Goff wasn’t born

• Michael Jordan took it personally that Charles Barkley was NBA MVP

•… pic.twitter.com/0406KJYxDC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 24, 2023

At that point, the Lions were playing in the NFC Central, not the NFC North. Wayne Fontes was the team's head coach, and the Lions were led by Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and explosive wide receiver Herman Moore.

Three decades ago, Bill Clinton was in his first year as the President of the United States, a gallon of gas cost $1.11 and Jurassic Park was the No. 1 hit at the box office.

A large majority of the Lions players were not even born 30 years ago, and that includes quarterback Jared Goff. Head coach Dan Campbell was just a high school student at that point. The Lions were unable to take advantage of that division title once the postseason started. They suffered a 28-24 home defeat to Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions would also make the playoffs as a Wild Card team the following 2 seasons, but they lost in the opening round both times.

The current version of the Lions are holding onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff structure with 2 games remaining in the playoff structure. They could rise to the No. 1 spot, but they could also drop to the No. 3 seed.

In the win over the Vikings, Goff completed 30 of 40 passes for 257 yards, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 receptions.

The Lions go to Dallas in Week 17 where they will play the Cowboys, and they will host the Vikings in Week 18.