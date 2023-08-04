Fabian Marta, an investor of the faith-based anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom, has been arrested and charged with child kidnapping.

Newsweek reported the news of the Sound of Freedom donor's arrest. Marta, 51, was charged on July 21 and arrested on July 23 in Chesterfield, Missouri. His bail was set at $15,000 but he was released on personal recognizance after an initial July 24 appearance. His next court date is set for August 28.

In since-deleted Facebook posts, Marta confirmed his involvement in Sound of Freedom (per Newsweek). “The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters,” one of the screenshots of the deleted posts said. “I'm proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for ‘Fabian Marta and Family' at the very end of the credits.”

“Fabian Marta & family” does appear at one point in the credits among a long list of other donors.

Child kidnapping is a class A felony in Missouri and Marta could face from 10 years to life in prison if found guilty.

Sound of Freedom has been one of the summer's wildest success stories. The faith-based film starring Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp has grossed $155 million domestically to date — that's more than Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has made in the U.S. It is inspired by the story of Tim Ballard — the founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

Sound of Freedom is in theaters now.