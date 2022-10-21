Funko Fusion is going to be a triple A Funko Pop game

Is this the new form of Lego games? Funko follows the footsteps of Lego as it unveils Funko Fusion: an upcoming triple A action platformer game featuring Funk Pop versions of “characters from [fans] favorite cult classic films and TV series.”

Funko Fusion is co-producing the game with 10:10 Games in a partnership that the two originally announced back in July during the San Diego Comic-Con. According to Funko, this is just its first step into the multi-billion console video game market. This move is in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, which will allow Funko to bring popular NBCUniversal brands and characters to the game.

“Fans can expect an unparalleled gaming experience with characters from their favorite cult classic films and TV series,” says Funk CEO Andrew Perimutter. “Funko is known for exceptional in-person and digital experiences that excite and fully engage fans, and Funko Fusion will be no exception. We’re building something with Funatics in mind, Easter eggs and all.”

Funko Fusion will feature multiple NBCUniversal franchises, in addition to other properties, showcasing iconic moments, as well as fusing fandoms together. The game is developed using Unreal Engine 5 and is slated for an eventual release on PC and next-gen consoles, although an actual release date has not yet been revealed. Meanwhile, the game is marketed to have a co-op mode that will let up to four players play together online, but a single-player mode will also be available.

Lego games have been successful in creating video games that feature Lego versions of iconic pop culture characters. It’s going to be interesting how Funko Fusion will perform in the same space and whether or not it will capture the lightning in a bottle that Lego had. On another note, we just hope that this game will not have any nonsense toys-to-life features.