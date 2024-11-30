ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and preview for the upcoming College Basketball slate as we'll see two undefeated squads meet in this upcoming showcase. The Furman Paladins (7-0) will take on the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (6-0) as one team will lose their spotless record. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Furman-Kansas prediction and pick.

Furman most recently took down Seattle U 61-56 to advance to a perfect 7-0 start. It's their best start to a season since 2018 and they're already looking like a favorite to win the Southern Conference. This is anticipated to be their only matchup against a ranked team this season, so expect them to play all-out as the road underdogs.

The Kansas Jayhawks remain unbeaten following their narrow 75-72 win over No. 11 Duke. They played much of that game without Hunter Dickinson die to an ejection, but they managed to fend off Cooper Flagg's effort and retain their No. 1 ranking. They'll look for another win her as hefty betting favorites.

Here are the Furman-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Furman-Kansas Odds

Furman: +20.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +1600

Kansas: -20.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Furman vs. Kansas

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Furman Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Paladins are off to their best start since the 2018 season and they've played above their expectations so far this season. While they notched a first round tournament win over Virginia last season, they're hungry to continue building their program and become increasingly involved in the March Madness tournament. They have a golden opportunity to make a name for themselves early if they can knock-off the nation's top team. Their ball movement and rebounding will have to be perfect to get the upset win here.

Expand Tweet



Furman's star guard PJay Smith Jr. is leading the way behind 19.2 PPG and 4.0 APG, but the Paladins do a great job of distributing the basketball and finding balanced scoring throughout all of their positions. They rank eighth in the country in assists per game (20.1) and they're thirteenth in three-point percentage at 41.9%. If they can swing the ball effectively and find their open shooters, we should see a lot of fight from the Paladins in making this a much closer game than the betting odds indicate.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas Jayhawks had to overcome some serious adversity in losing Hunter Dickinson to an ejection against the Duke Blue Devils. Still, the Jayhawks managed to step up and keep Cooper Flagg from winning Duke the game as he was forced to kick the ball out to his shooters from three. The tight win for Kansas is a promising sign given the depth on their bench and their ability to show up in situations where it matters. While their opponents are undefeated in this meeting, expect the Jayhawks to know exactly what they need to do in order to win this game.

Expand Tweet



The Jayhawks have also been shooting a high percentage from three this season, something not usually typical within Kansas teams of recent memory. Both AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo have been shooting very well from deep and the team combined for a 47% effort against Duke. They'll certainly have the advantage down low with their size, so don't be surprised if we see the Jayhawks shoot and even higher percentage from the field as they find good looks in the paint.

Final Furman-Kansas Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun meeting between these two teams and both sides are coming in following tough, resilient wins over opponents to remain unbeaten. Of course, someone will lose their perfect record and the No. 1 Jayhawks are the massive betting favorites to remain spotless.

Still, watching this Furman team should give fans a ton of hope for the rest of the season and their chances later on in the tournament. They're one of the best passing teams in the nation and are constantly creating high-percentage looks for themselves. They're also incredibly efficient from three and could stand to make a run in this game if they can hit their shots.

While we have to favor the depth and skill of Kansas, the Paladins are surely an exciting option here with so many points on the betting line. I expect Kansas to have another dominant win, but the relentless effort of Furman will help them cover this wide betting spread.

Final Furman-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Furman +20.5 (-104)