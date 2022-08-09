During a recent appearance on “Inside Rams Camp,” Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald expressed his admiration for Josh Allen, who lays out the reasons he thinks the Buffalo Bills quarterback is one of the best in the NFL right now (h/t Mike D’Abate of Sports Illustrated).

“He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Donald said on “Inside Rams Camp.” “In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you gotta come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

When Aaron Donald, someone who has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer, speaks like that about a quarterback, it can’t just be out of respect. It’s also a true testament to the excellent progression of Josh Allen from a good to terrific signal-caller in the NFL.

Donald managed to get a first-hand experience in facing Josh Allen on the field back in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, when the Bills defeated Los Angeles at home, 35-32. In that game, Allen was actually sacked a total of four times for a loss of 37 yards, but Aaron Donald probably also had a lasting memory of this play, when multiple Rams defenders couldn’t get Josh Allen to the ground.

Allen would still finish that game with 311 passing yards and four touchdowns with just an interception on 24-of-33 completions. The scary part is that Josh Allen is a much better quarterback today than he was in 2022.