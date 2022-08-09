Josh Allen has always been a man of the people, often interacting with fans when he can. However, he wants one Buffalo Bills faithful to know that there is a right place and time for everything. They can’t simply ask him to sign autographs anywhere, let alone throw stuff for him to sign.

After a recent practice while Allen was running to the tunnel, a fan threw a football at him. The said supporter apparently wanted the Bills QB to sign it for him, but they couldn’t be any more rude with their approach.

Allen was hit by the ball on his lower body, and while that is not the issue, he made sure to let the fan know that he did not appreciate it. He can be heard saying “disrespectful” multiple times to the fan before proceeding to the tunnel.

We get it. These athletes are idols and inspirations to many, but as Josh Allen said, there is a right way to do things. These stars often sign autographs for fans anyway, but throwing stuff on someone who didn’t ask for it is just plain inappropriate.

If anything, that is a good way NOT to get an autograph–as the fan in question learned the hard way.

Hopefully this serves as a lesson for others who want to get their stuff signed by Allen. Just be respectful and ask nicely even if you’re too excited or afraid to miss out. It isn’t that hard and complicated for sure.