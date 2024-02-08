The new action-packed film will explode into cinemas soon.

A new movie by David Mackenzie called Fuze is being developed that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Fuze brings back Taylor-Johnson and Mackenzie, who worked on Outlaw King in 2018, Variety reports. Ben Hopkins, who penned the script, is a thrilling look at evacuating an area due to a bomb.

About Fuze

According to the synopsis, it “opens on the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation — the perfect cover for a heist.”

Mackenzie said in a statement, “Tension is one of the purest emotions that cinema can create. I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery — clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible — in a context that feels as real as possible. Ben Hopkins took those ingredients and cooked up the compelling script that we are now taking into production.”

Taylor-Johnson is known for roles in Kick-Ass and as Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Additionally, he's starred in Bullet Train, The King's Man, Tenet, and 2014's Godzilla.

Gillian Berrie will produce Fuze for Sigma Films. Additionally, Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant will produce for Anton. Anton is also financing the film and selling the world rights at EFM.

Berrie said of the movie, “Together, David Mackenzie and DP Giles Nuttgens are dynamos. Just add Aaron Taylor-Johnson and we have the Midas touch for this whirlwind movie. I cannot wait!”

Stay tuned as more developments for Fuze begin to surface.