Aaron Taylor-Johnson makes his second journey into the superhero genre in Kraven the Hunter, but the actor spilled on his past MCU and Godzilla performances.

Prior to taking on the titular role in Kraven the Hunter, Taylor-Johnson starred in Kick-A*s, Godzilla, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, while many actors would kill for a chance to star in tentpoles like the mentioned ones, Taylor-Johnson “didn't really care for them,” he revealed in a new interview with Esquire.

After the aforementioned franchise roles, Taylor-Johnson got a lot of offers for more. Supposedly, he was up for roles “that nobody knows about — big, huge franchises that were in play.”

However, he had just had children and didn't want to commit to those types of projects. “I wanted, purely, to be with my babies,” he confessed. “I didn't want to be taken away from them. I battled wtih what that would be like.”

Furthermore, when he looks back, he said, “I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway — it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn't give a f**k.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson would eventually return to blockbuster filmmaking with Tenet in 2020. He would then star in The King's Man and David Leitch's Bullet Train. In 2024, he will reunite with Leitch on The Fall Guy and he will also star in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu.

Kraven the Hunter marks his return to Marvel. This time, he won't be in the MCU and will be taking on the titular role in the Spider-Man spin-off. The film was originally slated for a January 13, 2023 release date before it got pushed to October 6. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike pushed it once more to August 30, 2024.

Kraven the Hunter will be released on August 30, 2024.