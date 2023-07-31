Gabe Vincent's net worth in 2023 is $8 million. Vincent is a professional basketball player who recently signed to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He is a NBA G League Most Improved Player award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Gabe Vincent's net worth in 2023.

This is according to reputable outlets such as CA Knowledge.

Gabe Vincent was born on June 14, 1996, in Modesto, Calif. He studied at St. Mary's High School. He averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game during his senior year, en route to leading the St. Mary's with a dominant 27-2 win-loss card. Coming out of high school, Vincent was considered to be a two-star recruit by ESPN.

Nevertheless, he still received scholarship offers from various college basketball programs, including Utah State, San Jose State, Sacramento State, Portland, Cal Poly, Pacific, and UC Santa Barbara. Vincent would go on to play for UC Santa Barbara.

Vincent played for the Gauchos for four years, maxing out his years of NCAA eligibility. In four seasons, Vincent averaged 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per outing. After four years, Vincent declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, not a single NBA team was interested in drafting the guard out of UC Santa Barbara.

Gabe Vincent's G League stint

After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings signed Vincent on an Exhibit 10 contract. Exhibit 10 deals can pay as much as $50,000 if a player plays well enough to have his contract converted into a two-way deal or if a player plays for the G League affiliate for at least 60 days. With the ruling, it's safe to say that Vincent received his payout after playing 24 of the Kings' 51 games during the regular season.

In the 2018-19 season, he averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. A season later, Vincent found himself traded midway through the season that saw him get shipped to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Nevertheless, his numbers jumped up to 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. For his efforts, Vincent was named NBA G League Most Improved Player.

Gabe Vincent making the full-time NBA jump

While spending time with Miami Heat's G League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce, Vincent earned a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. This allowed him to finally make it to the NBA during the 2019-20 season.

In only nine games, Vincent's first NBA season saw him average 2.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. Furthermore, the Heat would go all the way to the NBA Finals that year in the NBA Bubble but rarely utilized Vincent's services. Unfortunately, the Heat would get outplayed by the Lakers in five games to surrender the NBA championship.

Later that year, Vincent would sign a two-way qualifying offer with the Heat. The two-way deal paid Vincent another $50,000. Vincent was a fixture in the Heat's rotation by appearing in 50 games. The UCSB guard averaged 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Gabe Vincent signs his first big NBA contract

Before the 2021-22 season, the Heat signed Vincent to a two-year contract worth $3.48 million, according to Spotrac. Penciled in to be part of the Heat's long-term future, Vincent made an impact as part of the Heat's second unit. He averaged 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

A season later, Vincent tallied his best NBA season yet. The 6-foot-3 guard registered a career-high 9.4 points per outing to go alongside 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Furthermore, Vincent would help the Heat make a return to the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, the Heat couldn't surpass the Denver Nuggets, as they conceded in five games. In the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Vincent averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game and was the third-leading scorer for the Heat during the NBA Finals.

Gabe Vincent signs with the Lakers



After his best NBA season, Vincent became a free agent after his contract with Miami expired. With the intention of winning a NBA championship, Gabe Vincent signed a lucrative deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The contract is officially the largest Vincent ever signed in his basketball career. The Lakers deal runs for three years and would pay the G League alum $33 million.

Gabe Vincent plays for the Nigerian national team

With Nigerian roots, Vincent represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. He averaged 11.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Nigeria finished 17th in the tournament to become the highest-ranked team from FIBA Africa to punch a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Vincent once again wore the Nigeria national team colors. Before the tournament, Vincent helped the D' Tigers upset Team USA in an exhibition game, 90-87.

Vincent exploded for 21 points, including six threes. But despite a solid start, Vincent struggled mightily in his Olympic debut. He averaged only 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as Nigeria went winless at the Tokyo Olympic games.