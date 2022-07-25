Gamactica plans to add content creation and live-streaming

Gaming and streaming social media network and marketing platform Gamactica announces plans to add a “content creation and live-streaming side” to the platform in the future.

The platform will be rolling out “an innovative, forward thinking, platform to live stream content, create short form content, and upload pre-recorded content, merging it with their existing tech.”

These features will be added to the platform once the organization “obtain(s) proper funding,” says Gamactica CEO Anthony DiMoro.

“Once we obtain proper funding, we want to innovate the content creation and live-streaming industries to provide a viable platform to create content, network efficiently, and have the tools and resources available to grow their brand and potentially create more monetization pathways,” says DiMoro.

Gamactica, which was launched in 2018, currently holds different sections on its website for esports, game studios and developers, sports, film & television, fashion, social media influencers, music, diversity and inclusivity, military content creators, Web3, TikTok content creators, travel, horror content creators, ASMR, fitness, cosplay, and cooking. How the current content creation features of Gamactica will change with these innovations has not been discussed in detail, but DiMoro says that “Content Creation goes far beyond platforms such as Twitch and TikTok, and we want to streamline all the different niches so that it creates a much more fluid and fruitful network. We want to see brands and creators from Esports and Gaming working with those in Film and Fitness, for example.”

“There are so many opportunities to optimize more networking and collaborative opportunities, and it’s shocking that it has not been done to this point,” continues DiMoro. “This is where we have made our mark.”

DiMoro also laments how SEO doesn’t get utilized in these spaces, and how other platforms “don’t provide resources to help grow their creators in a manner that also helps them outside of the platform.” Gamactica’s future efforts will focus on bringing these resources and tools to its users.