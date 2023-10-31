Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has not seen House of the Dragon, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress that it would be “too weird” for her to watch the HBO show.

As for her role as Cersei, she might have wanted a fight scene or two.

“I think all of us did, to be honest, because you start trying to write the story yourself,” she said.

“And [Maisie Williams who played Arya Stark] and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jamie. That was our dream. But they made different choices,” Headey added.

But does she miss it?

“No. I miss the people — because you fall in love with people, and you create these family units. So that takes a little while to go though. There's a weird grief from those relationships,” she answered.

“But I don't miss it. We did it. We put everything into it. It changed everyone's f***ing world, and we'll always have it,” she continued.

Headey has played quite a few iconic characters over the years, in The Sarah Connor Chronicles, to Queen Gorgo in 300. Now she's stepping into another role: director.

The actress premiered her directorial debut, The Trap, at the Austin Film Festival this weekend. She has enlisted former Game of Thrones co-star Michelle Fairley, who played Catelyn Stark.

The movie, based on Headey's 2019 short film which she also wrote, is about a woman who lives a solitary life and then meets a young drifter played by James Nelson Joyce.

Lena Headey will star in Zak Penn's sci-fi series Beacon 23, which will premiere on Nov. 12 on MGM+. She will also be in Kurt Sutter's upcoming Western drama series on Netflix, The Abandons, which will be released in 2024.