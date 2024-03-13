Ludwig Göransson, the composer behind the award-winning film “Oppenheimer,” has found himself in the middle of an online fiasco following his acceptance speech at the Oscars earlier this week.
Ludwig Göransson Draw Gamers' Flak at the Oscars
The Swedish composer and conductor Ludwig Göransson received his second Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards this year for Best Original Score on Oppenheimer. This in itself is a great feat and a good recognition of his artistry.
After expressing his gratitude to director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for inviting him to be a part of the film, Göransson thanked his late parents, saying “To my parents up there, thank you for giving me guitars and drum machines instead of video games.”
An incredible evening with the filmmakers, cast and composer @ludwiggoransson of #Oppenheimer. The #Oppenheimer Live in Concert event featured a 55-piece orchestra led by conductor Anthony Parnther. pic.twitter.com/THNVxwgRBR
— Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) January 11, 2024
This speech, however heartfelt, has drawn the ire of gamers online. This particular X post by ClassicFM has garnered almost 11 million views, 5 thousand Quotes, and a thousand replies less than 2 days after posting.
Among these are people defending and showcasing music in the video game industry, as well as the talented composers behind them.
AverageJonas, a popular content creator, joined the fray saying “Why do these have to be mutually exclusive and why do we have to talk something else down to celebrate our achievements? I thank my parents for letting me develop my love for video games AND learn instruments so I could explore a career in both. He better not make game music 😂”
Göransson, in winning the award, beat Laura Karpman and the other nominees for the award. Karpman was nominated for her work on American Fiction, but she was also composed the score for numerous video games including the EverQuest series.
“Dude s******g on video games when the medium is home to some of the greatest music of the last 40 years,” wrote The__Goomba on X. Marilou Burnel reinforced this via a reply, saying “People who need to belittle other fields to feel better about themselves have usually nothing relevant to say. Video games like Final Fantasy have inspired many teenagers to start learning the piano, think about ‘To Zanarkand' which has now become a ‘classic' piece for novice piano learners. Totally unnecessary comment from him”
Another user wrote “I'll never understand artists who sneer at other forms of expressions like you're bragging that you aren't open to learning from your peers just because they work in a different studio from you”
Some reactions were short and simple, like this one:
You will never be him https://t.co/lIJozpNsZJ pic.twitter.com/VEFqMhN4in
— Kougaon CEO of Y’shtola (@Kougaon_) March 11, 2024
Pictured is Masayoshi Soken, a longtime video game composer for Square Enix and is responsible for being the lead composer and sound director for Final Fantasy XIV and the composer of Final Fantasy XVI.
Moving on to funny responses, here's a series of “ok but can a guitar do this” replies from various personalities, including esports organizations G2 and TSM.
ok but can a guitar do this https://t.co/X1dq8PB9Al pic.twitter.com/uZDT8r1IjD
— fanfan! (@fanfan) March 13, 2024
that's cool and all, but can he op his heimer like this? https://t.co/WeKdHs0KVv pic.twitter.com/GbGr9X1jVy
— G2 VALORANT (@G2VALORANT) March 12, 2024
Okay but can a guitar do this https://t.co/tZJT55PUpy pic.twitter.com/kWQ2g5KqEY
— TSM (@TSM) March 12, 2024
To close it off, here's an eloquently-put, (hopefully) sarcastic statement from League of Legends streamer Doaenel/Dantes:
“This man has never queued up for 12 hours, lost every game, refused to end on a loss, and gone to sleep feeling like he could kill everyone in his house.
For that, I pity him.
Keep banging your bongos and fingering your strings;
You will never know what it is to be a real man.”
