Recently, the New York Jets received an injury scare when newly-signed quarterback Justin Fields exited practice with what appeared to be a foot injury. Thankfully, the injury was just to Fields' toe and does not appear to be anything serious moving forward.

The quarterback confirmed as much during a recent appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” with host Kay Adams at Jets training camp.

“The toe is all good. The toe is ready to go,” said Fields.

Fields was brought into the Jets' organization this past offseason after an up and down stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers that ultimately saw him benched for Russell Wilson, who has also since joined the Big Apple, signing with the New York Giants.

Coincidentally, the Jets parted ways with Aaron Rodgers and saw him take his talents to none other than the Steelers, signifying more or less a quarterback swap between the two teams heading into the 2025-26 season.

Can the Jets stay relevant?

Justin Fields has shown flashes throughout his career of the rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent that allowed him to be selected high up in the first round of the NFL draft.

However, that hype has fizzled out over the last couple of years. Even though Fields helped guide the Steelers to an undefeated start last year, it still wasn't enough to convince head coach Mike Tomlin that he was the guy moving forward, opening the door for Wilson to take over as the starter.

Fields now joins a Jets team that is still recovering from the disaster of the Rodgers era but has a decent amount of skill positional talent on its roster, including Garrett Wilson at the wide receiver position to help give Fields a reliable downfield target.

Fields has long been known to be a threat with his leg, so it's a good sign that the toe injury doesn't appear to be something that will hamper him in that department moving forward.

In any case, the Jets will open up their 2025 season against, you guessed it, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on September 7 from the Meadowlands.