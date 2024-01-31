A guide on the best weapon and artifact build for Gaming, the new 4-Star Pyro Claymore character in Genshin Impact.

Gaming is a 4-star Pyro character who just arrived in Genshin Impact with the arrival of Version 4.4. This guard from the Communications Office and the best Wushou dancer in the Secure Transport Agency stole players' hearts thanks to his name, as well as his attitude. Now, players have the chance to get the dancer for themselves. Should you get him, or plan to get him, then here's our Genshin Impact guide on the best build for Gaming, from his weapon to his artifacts, and more.

Genshin Impact Guide – Gaming Weapon and Artifact Build

Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams

Gaming Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Gaming's abilities, however, for this Genshin Impact build guide let's go through them quickly.

Gaming's Normal Attack allows him to attack up to four times. His Charged Attack drains stamina over time as he continuously spins to attack nearby enemies. When he ends his charged attack, he will perform a powerful slash. His Plunging Attack allows Gaming to deal damage to enemies in his landing spot, dealing AoE damage.

His Elemental Skill, Bestial Ascent, makes Gaming pounce forward, before leaping high into the air upon hitting terrain or another unit. Once in the air, Gaming can then use an empowered Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider. Charmed Cloudstrider converts the damage he deals into Pyro DMG, and consumes some of his HP upon landing. When Gaming unlocks his first Passive, he will heal up some HP upon hitting an enemy with Charmed Cloudstrider.

His Elemental Burst, Suanni's Gilded Dacne, makes Gaming enter the Wushou Stance, which heals him and summons Man Chai, which Gaming throws into his target, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. Upon hitting an enemy, Man Chai will roll to a nearby location, before making its way to Gaming. Once they make contact, Gaming's Elemental Skill cooldown is reset, and Man Chai leaves the field. While the Stance is active, if Gaming hits anyone with his Elemental Skill, and his HP is over 50%, he will summon Man Chai again.

When leveling his talents, focus on his Elemental Skill, as that is his main source of damage. Level his Elemental burst next, as this will help empower his Elemental Skill. Finally, level his Normal Attack, since you won't be using it much anyway.

Gaming Weapon Guide

All values shown are at max Refinement

Wolf's Gravestone: Increases ATK by 40%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members' ATK by 80% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.

This is perhaps the best 5-star weapon you can put on Gaming, as it will increase the damage he deals by a whole lot. The potential 120% ATK increase is huge, and can easily be triggered in a fight. Not only that, but increases the ATK of his entire team, so if the player also has Xianyun, for example, it will also empower her.

Tidal Shadow: After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 48% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

This is a good 4-star weapon for Gaming as he can heal himself thanks to his first Passive Talent. This means he can easily get the 48% ATK increase. All he has to do is to trigger his Passive Talent regularly, and he will basically have a permanent ATK increase.

Talking Stick: ATK will be increased by 32% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 24% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.

The Talking Stick is good as the ATK increase from being affected by Pyro happens automatically whenever Gaming uses his Elemental Burst (it applies Pyro on him for a short time). The All Elemental DMG Bonus, on the other hand, will likely come from his teammates, so build around that if you want Gaming to maximize the bonuses from this weapon. This weapon also allows players to focus more on Crit DMG for Gaming thanks to its Crit Rate substat.

Serpent Spine: Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 10% more DMG and take 2% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

This is just an all-around decent weapon for any Claymore user, and Gaming is no exception. Once Gaming reaches max stacks (which should be easy to do), he will get up to 50% additional DMG. It is important to note, however, that it is possible that Gaming's HP Reduction can remove stacks, although this needs testing.

Rainslasher: Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 36%.

This is a good weapon for Gaming if your aim is to place him in an Elemental Reaction team, specifically Vaporize and Overload teams. This will let him enjoy up to 36% increased DMG as long as the off-field DPS constantly applies Hydro and Electro on enemies.

Gaming Artifact Guide

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

Thanks to his HP constantly fluctuating because of his Elemental Skill, this Artifact Set is a good one for Gaming. While he won't be able to enjoy the effects of the 2-piece set much, the up to 36% additional CRIT Rate can be easily stacked, especially after he uses his Elemental Burst. This allows players to focus more on building CRIT DMG, which will lead to even more damage from his Elemental Skill.

4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

If you plan to just increase Gaming's Pyro DMG, then the Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set is the way to go. Getting the 3 stacks of the 4-piece effect is easy as his Elemental Skill cooldown is 6 seconds, so you can maximize the Pyro DMG Bonus from the artifacts. Additionally, as you will likely be running Gaming with an Elemental Reaction team, you can also take advantage of the 40% additional DMG to Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon.

4-piece Gilded Dreams or Flower of Paradise Lost

Gilded Dreams Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Flower of Paradise Lost Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.



These two artifact sets are for if you want to run Dendro-related teams with Gaming. As usual, only one of these Artifact sets is usually enough for each team. Equip on Gaming what the team doesn't have.

As for Artifact Main Stats, go for ATK% on the Sands, Pyro DMG Bonus on the Goblet, and either Crit Rate or DMG on the Circlet based on what you are lacking. For Substats, focus on Crit Rate and DMG, ATK%, ATK, and Energy Recharge. If you will go with Gilded Dreams or Flower of Paradise Lost, building Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge as Main Stats for the Artifacts is better.

Gaming Team Guide

Gaming has various good team builds, depending on whether the player wants to go with pure Fire damage, Swirl, or other Elemental Reactions. Here are some possible team compositions for Gaming:

Pyro Swirl Gaming Gaming Main DPS Xianyun Sub DPS Bennett Support Sucrose Sub DPS This team focuses on empowering Gaming's Plunging Attacks by using Xianyun's Elemental Burst, which will also cause Swirls to happen. Bennett is there for the Pyro Resonance, which will increase the team's ATK, while also providing more healing and buffs. Sucrose is present for the Anemo Resonance, and for a way to clump enemies together for Gaming. Of course, the team is flexible. Players can use Jean instead of Xianyun, or Furina instead of Sucrose to add another layer of damage via Vaporize.

Overloaded Gaming Gaming Main DPS Fischl Sub DPS Chevreuse Sub DPS Bennett Support This team focuses more on the Overloaded Elemental Reaction, taking advantage of Chevreuse's Overloaded buffs. Bennett is there for healing and more ATK Buffs, and Fischl will provide the constant Electro application. Replacing Bennett with Beidou can work, as Beidou's Elemental Burst can easily react with Gaming's Elemental Skill. The shield from Beidou's Elemental Burst, as well as the healing from Chevreuse should be enough to keep the team alive.

Burgeon Gaming Gaming Main DPS Nahida Sub DPS Furina Sub DPS Yaoyao Support Use Nahida, Furina, and Yaoyao to create Dendro Blooms, then Gaming's Elemental Skill to detonate said skills with Burgeon. That's basically the gameplay loop for this team, which should be easy to do and maintain. When running this team, it's ideal to have Elemental Mastery on Gaming, as well as either Gilded Dreams or Flower of Paradise Lost. The team is flexible, so replacing Furina with other off-field Hydro characters like Yelan or Xingqiu can work. Kokomi or Baizhu also works for this team. Nahida can be replaced with other Dendro characters, as long as they can help create Blooms.

There are a variety of other teams you can build with Gaming other than the ones listed above. You can use these as a possible guide to help create a team that fits your playstyle and the characters you have.

That's all for our guide on Gaming's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Gaming is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.4. Once this rate-up ends, he will join the pool of currently available 4-star characters in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.