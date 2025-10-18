The Chicago Bears announced the release of defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on Friday, opening a roster spot ahead of their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. The move appears to precede the likely return of Austin Booker, who has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since the preseason.

Kpassagnon joined Chicago in July 2025, reuniting with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, with whom he had previously worked during his time with the Saints. After releasing him during final roster cuts in August, the Bears re-signed the 31-year-old to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster in Week 4. Over four games with the Bears, he recorded five tackles (one for loss), one sack, and two quarterback hits.

The veteran pass rusher was initially brought in to fill the gap left by Booker’s injury. Now that Booker has fully participated in practice for two consecutive weeks, his activation appears imminent. The second-year defensive end impressed during the preseason, registering four sacks before his knee setback. His return could strengthen an ineffective Chicago pass rush, which has just two sacks from Sweat and Odeyingbo and ranks in the league’s bottom third through six weeks.

Kpassagnon’s release also comes after a long and accomplished career journey. A 2017 second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Villanova product played four seasons in Kansas City, where he helped the team win Super Bowl LIV. He later signed with the Saints in 2021, accomplishing a career-high three sacks in Week 15 of the 2023 season against the New York Giants. However, a torn Achilles tendon suffered in May 2024 derailed his final season in New Orleans, limiting him to just three appearances before joining Chicago.

In addition to Kpassagnon’s release, the Bears ruled out kicker Cairo Santos (thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion), ahead of Sunday’s game.