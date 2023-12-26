Due to having a hilarious name, Genshin Impact's upcoming character Gaming caught the eye of many gamers.

Gaming will join the roster of playable characters in Genshin Impact Version 4.4! Check out the Gaming Kit, Materials, Talents, Constellations, and more here.

Gaming Details

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

“He sees and hears everything, as if he had the eyes of a hawk and the ears of a fox, like some kind of mythical beast. Fighting tooth and nail, he drove away bandits and ruffians like devils with all the auspicious momentum of the suanni.”

— A plaque of gratitude received by the Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency from a merchant whose caravan was safely escorted by Gaming

“Leonine Vanguard” Gaming is a 4-star Pyro Claymore character. Before he was revealed, unofficial information was circulating referring to him simply as “Lion Dance Boy” or “Lion Boy.” Due to his name being Gaming, he quickly became the butt of jokes online, but members of the community who were knowledgeable in the Chinese languages clarified that his name is Ga Ming, and was baffled why the separation was omitted from his Egnlish name.

His constellation is Leo Expergiscens, literally meaning “Awakening Lion” in Latin. Gaming's birthday is currently unknown.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus ATK%, gaining up to 24% on max Ascension.

Who are the Gaming voice actors?

Gaming's voice actors are currently unknown.

Gaming Ascension Materials

To fully level Gaming up to level 90, he requires the following materials.

168 Starconch

Primary Ascension Materials: 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Slime drops: 18 Slime Condensate 30 Slime Secretions 36 Slime Concentrate

Emperor of Fire and Iron drops: 46 Emperor's Resolution

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Gaming Talent Materials

Each of Gaming's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10.

Slime drops: 6 Slime Condensate 22 Slime Secretions 31 Slime Concentrate

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Prosperity 21 Guide to Prosperity 38 Philosophies of Prosperity

All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Lightless Mass

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Gaming Kit

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Normal Attack: Stellar Rend

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Bestial Ascent

Pounces forward using the Wushou arts, leaping high into the air after hitting.

After Gaming has used Bestial Ascent to rise into the air, he will use the especially powerful Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider when performing a Plunging Attack.

Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstride

The DMG from Plunging Attacks caused by Bestial Ascent is converted to Pyro DMG. Upon landing, Gaming will consume a fixed amount of HP. Gaming's HP cannot be reduced below 10% by this method.

Charmed Cloudstrider DMG is considered Plunging Attack DMG.

“The beast leaps and plucks the greens, prosperity all around us rings. May wealth and health come to us all — and may we have a grand ol' ball!”

Ultimate – Horned Lion's Gilded Dance

Gaming enters Wushou Stance, recovering a fixed amount of HP, and summons his companion, the Horned Lion Man Chai, to smash into his target, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

After bashing its target, Man Chai will roll to a nearby location before moving towards Gaming. When it links up with Gaming, Man Chai will leave the field and reset the CD for Gaming's Elemental Skill, Bestial Ascent.

While Wushou Stance is active, when Gaming performs Charmed Cloustrider or completes the pounce attack from Bestial Ascent with over 50% HP, he will summon Man Chai again.

Only 1 Man Chai can be on the field simultaneously.

“The golden beast brings fortune, blazing lights, and brilliant sights! Now that's what you call an abundant life!”

Passive Skills

The Striding Beast

Increases the Movement SPD of your own party members by 10% during the day (6:00-18:00).

Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Dance of Amity

For 1s after hitting an opponent with Bestial Ascent's Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider, Gaming will recover 10% of his HP.

Air of Prosperity

When Gaming has less than 50% HP, he will receive a 20% Incoming Healing Bonus. When Gaming has 50% HP or more, he will gain a 20% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Chevreuse Constellations

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Bringer of Blessing

When the Horned Lion Man Chai from Horned Lion's Gilded Dance meets back up with Gaming, it will heal 25% of Gaming's HP.

Plum Blossoms Underfoot

When Gaming receives healing and this instance of healing overflows, his ATK will be increased by 20% for 5s.

Awakening Spirit

Increases the Level of Bestial Ascent by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Soar Across Mountains

When Bestial Ascent's Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider hits an opponent, it will restore 2 Energy to Gaming. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s.

Demon-Daunting Roar

Increases the Level of Horned Lion's Gilded Dance by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

To Tame All Beasts

Bestial Ascent's Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider CRIT Rate increased by 20% and CRIT DMG increased by 40%, and its attack radius will be increased.

Other Gaming Details

Gaming's Special Dish is called “A Leisurely Sip” and is made by cooking Honey Char Siu with Gaming.

Effect: Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s.

Description: A Jia Ming specialty. Sitting in the steamer are rows of lifelike suanni buns, which make people immediately think of the formidable, clever youth on the Plum Blossom Pole… “What's with the dumb expression? Have a cup of tea first, eh?” With that, the cheerfully smiling youth hands over another cup.

Gaming Reveal – Stalwart Strider

If you happen to hear the sound of drums and gongs as you're walking through the streets of Liyue Harbor, let your ears lead the way. With a bit of luck, you might just be fortunate enough to witness a performance of Gaming's remarkable Wushou Dance.

When he puts on his mask, he shakes his head and blinks like a waking beast. The vast array of emotions he conjures up, the unpredictable twists and turns… Following his every move with rapture, the audience can't help but cheer and applaud.

“Thank you for your support, everyone! And remember, if someone you know's thinking of booking a Wushou Dance, don't forget to recommend the ‘Mighty Mythical Beasts'!”

It's just a shame that, more often than not, he receives nothing but applause in return. But Gaming doesn't let this get to him — he laughs it off, saying that the audience's attention is all the recognition he needs.

Once the crowd has dispersed and his mask is off, Gaming swiftly returns to being a “guard” and thinking of work matters once more: How many cargo shipments still need delivering? Which clients does he need to escort? And so on…

Usually, when there's nothing urgent on, he heads to Xinyue Kiosk to while away the time with some dim sum — a pot of tea, a selection of bite-sized nibbles, and leisurely chatter in the company of good friends.

As a guard, the task of escorting goods from Yilong Wharf to Liyue Harbor couldn't be easier for Gaming. But as the head of the “Mighty Mythical Beasts,” his dream of making the Wushou Dance a regular occurrence in Liyue Harbor still has a long, long road ahead of it…

So in the meantime, why not sit and enjoy another cup of tea?

Gaming will be playable once Genshin Impact Version 4.4 goes live, scheduled on January 31, 2024. Details from Honey Impact.