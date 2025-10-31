ARC Raiders features three skill trees full of various upgrades for players to use. While it's still to early to tell what's the best, we decided to create a list for your convenience. This way, you can quickly scroll through the upgrades and see their descriptions right away. Without further ado, let's dive right into the Skill Trees and Upgrades for ARC Raiders.

All Skill Trees & Upgrades in ARC Raiders

Overall, ARC Raiders features tree Skill Trees, each with their own branching path of upgrades.

All Conditioning Skill Tree Upgrades in ARC Raiders

Name Description Max Upgrade Points Required Upgrades Used To The Weight Wearing a shield doesn't slow you down as much 5 N/A Blast-Born Your hearing is less affected by nearby explosions 5 Used To The Weight Gentle-Pressure You make less noise when breaching 5 Used To The Weight Fight or Flight Regain some stamina when taking damage in combat (Cooldown between uses) 5 Blast-Born Proficient Pryer Breaching Doors and containers takes less time 5 Gentle Pressure Survivor's Stamina Stamina regenerates faster when critically hurt 1 Fight or Flight & 15 Points in Conditioning Unburdened Roll If your shield breaks, your first dodge roll within a few seconds does not cost stamina 1 Proficient Pryer & 15 Points in Conditioning Downed But Determined Takes longer to collapse when downed 5 Survivor's Stamina A Little Extra Breaking an object generates resources 1 Survivor's Stamina + Unburdended Roll

Effortless Swing Melee abilities cost less stamina 5 Unburdened Roll Turtle Crawl Take less damage while downed 5 Down But Determined Loaded Arms Equipped weapon has less impact on your encumbrance 1 A Little Extra Sky-Clearing Swing You deal more melee damage to drones 5 Effortless Swing Back on Your Feet When critically hurt, your health regenerates until a certain limit 1 Turtle Crawl, Loaded Arms, & 36 Points in Conditioning Fly Swatter Destroy Wasps and Turrets in one melee attack 1 Sky-Clearing Swing, Loaded Arms, & 36 Points in Conditioning

All Mobility Skill Tree Upgrades in ARC Raiders

Name Description Max Upgrade Points Required Upgrades Nimble Climber Climb & Vault faster 5 N/A Marathon Runner Moving around costs less stamina 5 Nimble Climber Slip and Slide Slide further and faster 5 Nimble Climber Sturdy Ankles Take less fall-damage when falling from a non-lethal height 5 Slip and Slide Youthful Lungs Increases Max Stamina 5 Marathon Runner Carry the Momentum After a Sprint Dodge Roll, sprinting does not consume stamina for a short time (cooldown between uses) 1 Youthful Lungs & 15 Points in Mobility Calming Stroll Stamina regenerates while walking 1 Sturdy Ankles & 15 Points in Mobility Effortless Roll Dodge rolls cost less stamina 5 Carry the Momentum Crawl Before you Walk Crawl faster when downed 5 Carry the Momentum & Calming Stroll

Off the Wall Wall Leap further 5 Calming Stroll Ready to Roll Timing window to perform recovery roll increased 5 Off the Wall Vigorous Vaulter Vaulting no longer slowed down when exhausted 5 Calming Stroll Heroic Leap Sprint Dodge roll further 5 Effortless Roll Vault Spring Lets you jump at the end of a vault 1 Vigorous Vaulter, Ready to Roll & 36 Points in Mobility Vaults on Vaults on Vaults Vaulting no longer costs stamina 1 Vigorous Vaulter, Heroic Leap & 36 Points in Mobility

Every Survival Skill Tree Upgrade in ARC Raiders

Name Description Max Upgrade Points Required Upgrades Agile Croucher Crouch movement speed increased 5 N/A Looter's Instincts Loot revealed faster when searching containers 5 Agile Croucher Revitalizing Squat Increased stamina regeneration while crouched 5 Agile Croucher In-Round Crafting Craft items while topside 1 Revitalizing Squat Silent Scavenger Make less noise while looting 5 Looter's Instincts Suffer in Silence Movement makes less noise while critically hurt 1 Silent Scavenger & 15 Points in Survival Good as New Stamina regeneration increased during healing effect 1 In-Round Crafting & 15 Points in Survival Stubborn Mule Stamina regeneration less affected by over-encumbrance 5 Good as New Traveling Tinkerer Unlocks additional items to field craft 1 Suffer in Silence & Good as New

Broad Shoulder Increases maximum carry weight 5 Suffer in Silence Three Deep Breaths Recover stamina faster after using an ability 5 Stubborn Mule One Raider's Scratch When looting Raider containers, increased chance of finding additional field-crafted items 5 Traveling Tinkerer Looter's Luck Chance to reveal twice as many items while looting 5 Broad Shoulders Security Breach Breach security lockers 1 Looter's Luck, Three Deep Breaths & 36 Points in Survival Minesweeper Defuse mines and explosive deployables when nearby 1 One Raider's Scratch, Three Deep Breaths & 36 Points in Survival

Overall, that includes all Skill Tree Upgrades in ARC Raiders and how to unlock them. However, keep in mind that the game's base level cap is 75. Therefore, you'll need to distribute your points carefully. Take great care in leveling up your skills and best of luck Topside!

