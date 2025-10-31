ARC Raiders features three skill trees full of various upgrades for players to use. While it's still to early to tell what's the best, we decided to create a list for your convenience. This way, you can quickly scroll through the upgrades and see their descriptions right away. Without further ado, let's dive right into the Skill Trees and Upgrades for ARC Raiders.

All Skill Trees & Upgrades in ARC Raiders

Overall, ARC Raiders features tree Skill Trees, each with their own branching path of upgrades.

All Conditioning Skill Tree Upgrades in ARC Raiders

NameDescriptionMax Upgrade PointsRequired Upgrades
Used To The WeightWearing a shield doesn't slow you down as much5N/A
Blast-BornYour hearing is less affected by nearby explosions5Used To The Weight
Gentle-PressureYou make less noise when breaching5Used To The Weight
Fight or FlightRegain some stamina when taking damage in combat (Cooldown between uses)5Blast-Born
Proficient PryerBreaching Doors and containers takes less time5Gentle Pressure
Survivor's StaminaStamina regenerates faster when critically hurt1Fight or Flight & 15 Points in Conditioning
Unburdened RollIf your shield breaks, your first dodge roll within a few seconds does not cost stamina1Proficient Pryer & 15 Points in Conditioning
Downed But DeterminedTakes longer to collapse when downed5Survivor's Stamina
A Little ExtraBreaking an object generates resources1Survivor's Stamina + Unburdended Roll
Effortless SwingMelee abilities cost less stamina5Unburdened Roll
Turtle CrawlTake less damage while downed5Down But Determined
Loaded ArmsEquipped weapon has less impact on your encumbrance1A Little Extra
Sky-Clearing SwingYou deal more melee damage to drones5Effortless Swing
Back on Your FeetWhen critically hurt, your health regenerates until a certain limit1Turtle Crawl, Loaded Arms, & 36 Points in Conditioning
Fly SwatterDestroy Wasps and Turrets in one melee attack1Sky-Clearing Swing, Loaded Arms, & 36 Points in Conditioning

All Mobility Skill Tree Upgrades in ARC Raiders

NameDescriptionMax Upgrade PointsRequired Upgrades
Nimble ClimberClimb & Vault faster5N/A
Marathon RunnerMoving around costs less stamina5Nimble Climber
Slip and SlideSlide further and faster5Nimble Climber
Sturdy AnklesTake less fall-damage when falling from a non-lethal height5Slip and Slide
Youthful LungsIncreases Max Stamina5Marathon Runner
Carry the MomentumAfter a Sprint Dodge Roll, sprinting does not consume stamina for a short time (cooldown between uses)1Youthful Lungs & 15 Points in Mobility
Calming StrollStamina regenerates while walking1Sturdy Ankles & 15 Points in Mobility
Effortless RollDodge rolls cost less stamina5Carry the Momentum
Crawl Before you WalkCrawl faster when downed5Carry the Momentum & Calming Stroll
Off the WallWall Leap further5Calming Stroll
Ready to RollTiming window to perform recovery roll increased5Off the Wall
Vigorous VaulterVaulting no longer slowed down when exhausted5Calming Stroll
Heroic LeapSprint Dodge roll further5Effortless Roll
Vault SpringLets you jump at the end of a vault1Vigorous Vaulter, Ready to Roll & 36 Points in Mobility
Vaults on Vaults on VaultsVaulting no longer costs stamina1Vigorous Vaulter, Heroic Leap & 36 Points in Mobility

Every Survival Skill Tree Upgrade in ARC Raiders

NameDescriptionMax Upgrade PointsRequired Upgrades
Agile CroucherCrouch movement speed increased5N/A
Looter's InstinctsLoot revealed faster when searching containers5Agile Croucher
Revitalizing SquatIncreased stamina regeneration while crouched5Agile Croucher
In-Round CraftingCraft items while topside1Revitalizing Squat
Silent ScavengerMake less noise while looting5Looter's Instincts
Suffer in SilenceMovement makes less noise while critically hurt1Silent Scavenger & 15 Points in Survival
Good as NewStamina regeneration increased during healing effect1In-Round Crafting & 15 Points in Survival
Stubborn MuleStamina regeneration less affected by over-encumbrance5Good as New
Traveling TinkererUnlocks additional items to field craft1Suffer in Silence & Good as New
Broad ShoulderIncreases maximum carry weight5Suffer in Silence
Three Deep BreathsRecover stamina faster after using an ability5Stubborn Mule
One Raider's ScratchWhen looting Raider containers, increased chance of finding additional field-crafted items5Traveling Tinkerer
Looter's LuckChance to reveal twice as many items while looting5Broad Shoulders
Security BreachBreach security lockers1Looter's Luck, Three Deep Breaths & 36 Points in Survival
MinesweeperDefuse mines and explosive deployables when nearby1One Raider's Scratch, Three Deep Breaths & 36 Points in Survival

Overall, that includes all Skill Tree Upgrades in ARC Raiders and how to unlock them. However, keep in mind that the game's base level cap is 75. Therefore, you'll need to distribute your points carefully. Take great care in leveling up your skills and best of luck Topside!

