Players can upgrade Scrappy in Arc Raiders to improve its abilities in game. Not only is he cute Rooster, but Scrappy is helpful ally as he passively gathers resources for you while you're out on Raids. However, not everyone knows how to upgrade Scrappy, or where you can find the right resources to upgrade him. Therefore, we listed all of Scrappy's Tiers below in Arc Raiders, their requirements, and where to get each item. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Upgrade Scrappy in Arc Raiders?

To upgrade Scrappy in ARC Raiders, simply go to your Workshop, select Scrappy, and select the option to Train him. This will then show you what you need in order to level them up.

Overall, Scrappy has 5 different upgradeable tiers, four of which require the following items to unlock:

Forager Scrappy (Level 2) Unlock Requirements: 1x Dog Collar (Rare) – Found in Residential Areas

Scavenger Scrappy (Level 3) Unlock Requirements: 3x Lemons (Common) – Found in Nature Areas 3x Apricots (Common) – Found in Nature Areas

Treasure Hunter Scrappy (Level 4) Requirements: 6x Prickly Pears (Common) – Found in Nature Areas 6x Olives (Common) – Found in Nature Areas 1x Cat Bed (Common) – Found in Commercial & Residential Areas

Master Hoarder Scrappy Scrappy (Level 5) Requirements: 12x Apricots (Common) – Found in Nature Areas 12x Mushrooms (Common) – Found in Nature Areas 3x Very Comfortable Pillows (Common) – Found in Commercial & Residential Areas



Of course, you'll need to unlock Tier 2 before you can give Scrappy items for a Tier 3 upgrade. For the most part, many of these items are easy to find, but we listed where you can find them below:

Mushrooms – Can be found growing on tree trunks

– Can be found growing on tree trunks Prickly Pears – Located near cactuses

– Located near cactuses Apricots & Lemons – found on small fruit trees

– found on small fruit trees Dog Collar, Cat Bed, Comfortable Pillow – Found in containers in Commercial/Residential Areas (please refer to list above)

Lush Bloom Events typically offer higher fruit counts, making it easier to search for those items then. But if you can't play during a Lush Bloom, you can still find these items. However, it may just take a few more raids, so be careful with your items!

Article Continues Below

As for the Dog Collar, Cat Bed, and Very Comfortable Pillows, they may take longer to find. But if you continually explore residential and commercial areas, you'll eventually find these items.

But now that we've upgraded Scrappy, what exactly do we get in return?

Scrappy searches for items for every time you play in a Raid. However, you must actually play in a Raid for Scrappy to even scavenge. Therefore, you need to actually play the game instead of hoarding resources off your Rooster.

Thankfully, Scrappy will bring you items, whether you live or die. So if you lose some items in a Raid, Scrappy will help pick you back up and give you something to use. That kind of loyalty seems rare on Speranza.

Check back later once we find out more about Scrappy's specific reward output.

And that about wraps up everything you need to know about Scrappy and how to upgrade him in ARC Raiders. We hope this guide helps you understand what you need, and where to get it. We'll update this page in case any of the requirements change over time.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.