A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk released today, revealing two new brawlers, a rework to trophy road, new modes, and nine new Hypercharges. Furthermore, they revealed more information on Records, and showed off a new Angels vs. Demons mini-event. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Supercell is adding two new brawlers to Brawl Stars, Alli & Trunk.

Alli is a Mythic Brawler, and one of few brawlers who can travel through or over the water. Furthermore, the closer she is to an enemy, she'll become enraged. This increases her movement speed, letting her catch up to pounce on them. Like Mico, she can hop over walls, catching enemies by surprise. Additionally, the more damaged an enemy is, the more speed Alli receives when enraged.

But Alli's main attack works similar to Kenji's. One is a dash, but her other attack is a hop. So you'll need to remember which one you're about to use when attacking an enemy.

For her Super, Stalker, turns Alli invisible, scales her swamp swipe damage based on enemy HP. Therefore, even Frank will take a lot of damage if hit by Alli's Super.

The other new Brawler is Trunk, a new Epic Brawler. They are a fake tree controlled by a colony of ants. They throw ants around the map, gaining an increase in movement and attack speed when near them. One of his Star Powers even lets him reduce the damage received from enemies when near the ants.

Their main attack lets them spin, dealing damage in a circular area. It's similar to Jacky's attack in size and shape. But the further an enemy is away from your attack, the more damage it actually deals. Each attack also flings ants around Trunk.

His Super lets him dash towards an enemy, dealing damage as he makes contact with them. Additionally, he leaves a pile of ants in his wake, giving him a trail to fall back on if necessary.

Brawl Stars Trophy Road Rework Explained

Supercell mentioned in a previous video that changes to the Trophy Road were coming. Masteries will be a thing of the past, as players can explore a new Trophy Road along with new Records. So while you can still earn achievements for your favorite brawler, you're not limited to one if you want to earn more rewards.

The new Trophy Road is themed after Starr Park, but the overall idea remains the same. Earn trophies to unlock progress on the Road, earning rewards along the way. But as you explore through the road, you'll see the beloved park seen in various Brawl Stars seasons, videos, etc.

Rewards include Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops, Brawlers, Hypercharge Drops and much more. Moving forward, it'll be the only place to unlock Rare & Super Rare brawlers. So if you really want Rosa or Darryl, you'll need to work for them.

Overall, the Trophy Road is extended to 100,000 trophies, so there'll be no shortage of rewards. This includes both new players and experienced vets. Furthermore, Supercell plans to add new worlds in future updates.

What Are Records? – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk June 2025

As we mentioned before, Masteries will be removed. But Supercell is adding a new Records system, giving you a way to earn rewards by playing with your favorite brawlers.

This menu acts as an achievement hub. You complete objectives, earn Record Points, and increase in Record Level. You'll see your record level indicated on your battle cards and player icons so you can gloat to your friends.

Some Records will be a lot harder to acquire than others. But their reward varies. Obviously, tougher achievements yield a higher Record score reward. Other achievements reward you with cosmetics, so make sure to check the rewards for each!

Brawl Stars adding nine new Hypercharges – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk June 2025

Additionally, nine new Hypercharges make their way to Brawl Stars. These include:

Lumi – Drum Solo Provides extra blast for her Super on both ends of the attack

– Drum Solo Doug – Free Toppings Shoots ally with hot dog that transmits Doug's main attack

Free Toppings Kit – Making Biscuits On Enemy: While Super still stuns enemy, Kit can actually roam freely On Ally: Heals allies more and provides more bounce to ranged attack

Making Biscuits R-T – 360-Degree Surveillance After using Super, R-T summons a barrage of mines that rotate around him and deal damage

360-Degree Surveillance Chuck – Full Steam Ahead Unlimited range on his next dash. Furthermore, he leaves clouds of steam behind him that deal damage

– Full Steam Ahead Shade – The Frightener Main attacks during Hypercharged Super deal maximum damage

The Frightener Moe – The Big Cheese Increased drill range. Furthermore, Drill lasts longer.

The Big Cheese Draco – Fire and Flames Dragon breathes more flames in a wider area and in a longer range

Fire and Flames Bonnie – Daredevil Stuns enemies during takeoff and landing. Furthermore, more projectiles fire around here.

Daredevil

These Hypercharges will release over the next two seasons of Brawl Stars.

New Angels & Demons Mini-Events Explained

Brawl Stars is bringing back Angels & Demons for a new 12-day mini-event. This event will offer players chances to earn new Skins and limited-time abilities. Furthermore, the event comes with new powers, three of which you can equip at once. Throughout the event, you'll unlock more powers, and can try them out as you see fit.

Technically, this event is split into two. The first is the Angels Event, and the second is the Demons Event. Overall, they both follow the same structure. But the latter gives you access to Demon Powers. They arrive in July & August.

New Modes Coming to Brawl Stars – Brawl Talk June 2025

Overall, the following new modes are coming to Brawl Stars:

Dodge Brawl – Pick up & hit opponents with dodgeballs to take them out. Supers can be used, but only Dodgeballs can eliminate enemies.

Pick up & hit opponents with dodgeballs to take them out. Supers can be used, but only Dodgeballs can eliminate enemies. Knight Fight – Capture trophies & return them to your base. Trophies cannot be thrown, but brawlers holding trophies can still attack.

Capture trophies & return them to your base. Trophies cannot be thrown, but brawlers holding trophies can still attack. Token Run – A rework of the UNO mode with a few changes: Player can no longer jump when carrying tokens Token order has become locked

A rework of the UNO mode with a few changes:

Lastly, the following miscellaneous changes are coming to the game:

Draco's Super duration now visible

Updated Tutorial

Bull Reworks: Added variable distance to Bull's Super Stomper Gadget now stuns enemies on impact

Doug Reworks: Healing charges Super Super now has extreme homing towards teammates Fast Food heals Doug to full health after reviving an ally



Overall, that includes all the major new details from the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, including the new brawlers, Alli & Trunk, as well as the Trophy Road rework. We look forward to diving into all this new content when it comes rolling out.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.