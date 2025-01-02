Meeple, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Meeple is an odd fellow with an interesting main attack and Super. He can also make changes to the environment with his Super. Without further ado, let's take a look at Meeple, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Meeple Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Epic Brawler

At the time of writing, there are multiple ways to unlock Meeple in Brawl Stars:

*Collect Pizza Slices during the Pizza Planet event to purchase Meeple for FREE! Limited Time Event (Meeple will be available on January 9th, 2025.)



If you did not earn Meeple during the Pizza Planet event, you can still unlock him with:

925 Credits (Meeple must be the selected brawler on your Starr Road progression track)

169 Gems

A Mythic (6.33%) or Legendary Starr Drop (10.87%)

Brawl Stars Meeple Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Meeple's Main attack, Boomhaven, is a ranged, single-projectile that homes in and slightly curves towards enemies. This means if you may still hit the target, even if your attack wasn't on the dot. However, this also means your attack may not reach its intended target. Regardless, it does have a long range, letting you damage enemies from afar.

Meeple's Super, Critical Success, lets him throw out a small area of effect. In this area, all team projectiles can pierce through walls, letting you catch foes by surprise. The field stays up for a brief time before going away. Essentially, it's a great way to damage enemies without getting too close to them.

The stats below represent Meeple's stats during his release, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH BOOMHAVEN DAMAGE 1 3000 1300 2 3300 1430 3 3600 1560 4 3900 1690 5 4200 1820 6 4500 1950 7 4800 2080 8 5100 2210 9 5400 2340

10 5700 2470 11 6000 2600

Brawl Stars Meeple Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Meeple has two gadgets at launch:

Mansions of Meeple – “Meeple's next attack creates dice towers around the impact area and deal 1000 damage.”

“Meeple's next attack creates dice towers around the impact area and deal 1000 damage.” Ragequit – “Meeple lashes out in rage at nearby enemies, stunning them and knocking them back. Ragequit stuns for a longer period of time the fewer hitpoints Meeple has.”

Additionally, Meeple has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Do Not Pass Go – “When you shoot through the environment deal 600 more damage.”

“When you shoot through the environment deal 600 more damage.” Rule Bending – “Critical Success also increases allies' reload speed within the area by 20%.”

Furthermore, Meeple can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Meeple Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we really love Mansions of Meeple. If you save up your Super, you can trap enemies in your mansion before using your Super to damage them through the wall. The extra damage from the impact also helps a great deal for finishing foes off. It's similar to using Sprout's super to trap an enemy before you send them to their next life.

Ragequit is good in a pinch, but Meeple should prioritize staying away from enemies, if he can help it.

For Star Powers, use Do Not Pass Go. While Rule Bending helps you reload, bunching you and all of your teammates into one spot is just welcoming disaster. Instead, Do Not Pass Go just focuses on Meeple's ability to take targets out. He deals a lot of damage already, and this Star Power will only make it easier to wipe out tankier foes.

For Gears, We like Gadget Charge so you can trap enemies in your Mansion one more time. Damage Gear always helps in a pinch, especially with Meeple's high-damage output. And if you want, a Health or Shield Gear should keep him alive a bit longer.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Meeple In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Knockout/Bounty/Wipeout

These modes and their maps tend to favor long range brawlers. Therefore, Meeple should have an easier time wiping foes out from a distance. And if a pesky long-range brawler isn't coming to you, use your Super to expose them. Or, you can use Meeple's Mansions to trap a foe in Knockout, giving you and your teammates a chance to drop the hurt on them.

Gem Grab

With his high-damage output and long range, Meeple works really well in Gem Grab. He can keep foes at bay and away from the gem spawner. Furthermore, should he be the one carrying gems, he can use Ragequit to stun nearby enemies, giving him time to escape. Likewise, you can use Mansion of Meeple to trap a Gem Carrier, preventing them from leaving the area.

Duo Showdown

Meeple's high-damage output makes him a great choice as a teammate in Duos. He can destroy boxes quickly, and his long range can keep oncoming attackers at bay. Depending on the map structure, Meeple can use his Super or his Mansion to his advantage. We think you'll have a lot of fun with the newest brawler in this mode.

Brawl Stars Meeple Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Meeple In?

Brawl Ball

Meeple's slow reload speed make him a pretty bad fit for Brawl Ball. Ragequit might be able to help you stun a potential goal-scorer. But beyond that, Meeple won't be able to destroy walls, or move far with his low health. However, his high-damage output makes him a decent defender if you need to take some enemies out.

Heist

Meeple does deal a lot of damage. However, his slow reload speed and low health make it difficult for him to consistently contribute. With his low-HP, you'll either be waiting forever to launch your next shot, or focus on running away from the enemy in an effort to stay alive. Regardless, Meeple isn't terrible in Heist, but there are better options.

Solo Showdown

While we feel Meeple works well with a teammate, he won't work so well by himself. He can still deal a lot of damage, but his slow reload speed could be the difference between life and death. Therefore, if you want to use Meeple in Showdown, bring a buddy (and join a club!).

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Meeple Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking him. And we hope you enjoy using Meeple!

