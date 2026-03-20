The New York Mets have been getting ramped up for Opening Day, and with it not being too far away, the hope is that they can start fairly healthy. There has been a recent concern about Francisco Alvarez, who has been dealing with back tightness, but it seems as if the injury isn't serious, according to the update from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Francisco Alvarez (back tightness) is feeling ‘better' today, per Carlos Mendoza. Seems the Mets have avoided anything significant here. If Alvarez continues to feel good, he'll be back in the lineup tomorrow,” DiComo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alvarez was pinch-hit in the Mets' spring training game against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning, as catcher Jose Aular came in to replace him. After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza shared that they took Alvarez out as a precaution.

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“Back started to get tight and it was just precautionary,” Mendoza said. “Trainers took a look at him and seems to be doing ok. He said that if this was the regular season, he could keep playing. As of right now, he’s day-to-day. He’s not scheduled to play tomorrow. We’ll see where we’re at for the following day.”

It's good news that Alvarez will be back in the lineup tomorrow, as he's had a solid spring training. He made some changes in the offseason with his nutrition that allowed him to lose some weight, and the results have shown so far.

Alvarez will be key for the Mets this season as they try to leave last season's late collapse behind.