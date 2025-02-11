Brawl Stars‘ Brawlentine Event offers players a chance to earn free rewards and play matchmaker for Bo. This fun event gives players a chance to vote for brawlers while receiving new rewards every day. But how exactly does the event work? And what kind of rewards can players expect to earn? Without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Brawlentine Event.

What Is The Brawl Stars Brawlentine Event?

Expand Tweet

The Brawl Stars Brawlentine Event is a 10-day event (February 10th-20th, 2025) where the community votes on which Brawler should go on a date with Bo. The best part about the event is that throughout it, you'll receive rewards just for participating. You don't need to play any matches, as all you'll need to do is login in every voting day and select your candidate.

There are a total of five different votes that will happen every other day. Furthermore, on days without votes, every player will receive a great boost to help

The contestants/rewards for each day include:

Day 1: Jacky OR Charlie Reward: 3 Presents

Day 2: Double XP

Day 3: Mandy OR Lola Reward: 500 Coins

Day 4: 50% Mastery Boost

Day 5: Amber OR Angelo Reward: 2500 Bling

Day 6: Double Starr Drops

Day 7: Rico OR Piper Reward: 10 Starr Drops

Day: 100% Mastery Boost

Day 8: Mortis OR Melodie Reward: Hypercharge Starr Drop



However, all the Rewards from the voting process can be doubled if Supercell receives enough votes from the community. Therefore, you could receive six presents, 1,000 Coins, 5,000 Bling, 20 Starr Drops, and two Hypercharge Starr Drops for FREE! At the end of the event, all of the voting rewards will be distributed to all players.

During the event, Brawl Stars is also bringing back 2v2 modes like BasketBrawl, Brawl Hockey, Brawl Ball, and Knockout. Pair with your best bud or a club member and duke it out online against another duo. Overall, the event lasts from February 10th to February 20th. Lastly, Brawl Stars is offering a 1 million gem reward to five lucky winners. Here's how it works.

Brawl Stars Brawlentine 1 Million Gem Giveaway

To enter the Brawl Stars Brawlentine Giveaway:

Create a post on any social media platform

In the post, tag your friend and use both the #Brawlentines and #BrawlStars hashtags

At the end of the event, Supercell will select five lucky winners and give them 1 million gems. You'll then be able to split that 1 million with your friend who you tagged. Therefore, tag each other to increase your chances of winning big this month. Gems can be used to purchase, brawlers, star powers, gadgets, hypercharges, skins, and much more. 500,000 of them will definitely boost your brawer's development over right away.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Brawlentine event. We hope you enjoy voting for your favorite brawler during the event, as well as receiving free rewards.

In other news, check out what else is new in Brawl Stars. Ollie, the newest Epic Brawler, just released earlier this month. The tanky brawler has a piercing attack which helps him damage multiple enemies at once. And if you're coming back to Brawl Stars, check out Meeple, the newest Mythic Brawler. This brawler deals a ton of damage and has many unique abilities that make him dangerous.

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.