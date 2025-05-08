We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Pacers currently have a 2-0 lead in the series, and now return home for Games 3 & 4. Meanwhile, the injured Cavaliers gave up a huge lead as they lost Game 2. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3, 110-106. Both teams fought back and forth, with Cleveland taking a lead at the half. But a strong third quarter and consistent fourth saw Indiana come back and win Game 3.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CLE 24 32 20 30 106 IND 25 24 31 30 110

Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton scored a combined 66 points in the win, with the former earning 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Haliburton added five rebounds and two assists, while Benedict Mathurin added 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Overall, the Pacers played well offensively, especially in their 61-point second half. We'll see if they can replicate those numbers in Game 4.

Donovan Mitchell dropped 40 points along with four rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in the loss. We did decide to play Darius Garland, who scored 21 points along with eight assists and a steal. Jarrett Allen even earned 13 rebounds along with 12 points. But these solid performances weren't enough to help Cleveland in the end. We'll see if they can make history in Game 4 and beyond.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Cavaliers STAT Pacers 38/79 (48%) Field Goals 38/79 (48%) 17/40 (42%) Three Pointers 12/34 (35%) 13/17 (76%) Free Throws 22/29 (76%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 9 39 Defensive Rebounds 39 5 Steals 7 1 Blocks 1 9 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (14) 16 Team Fouls 10

9 Biggest Lead 7 22:49 Time of Possession 25:09

With the win, the Pacers take a 3-0 lead in the series. It now feels like more like a matter of “when” and not “if” anymore, as Indiana has a good shot of winning the series now. Furthermore, they get to stay back home once more in hopes of ending the series in Game 4. Ideally, they'd like to win it all four games to keep their players healthy. But it won't be easy to sweep the #1 team in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers now shockingly trail 0-3 in this series. It's been a surprising turn of events, and we did not anticipate the team to struggle like this. Of course, injuries never help, and it hurts the team's depth later in games. But we'll see if Donovan Mitchell and company can make magic happen in Games 4 and beyond.

That wraps up our Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

