The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Indianapolis, hoping to avoid a 3-0 hole as they face the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The stakes are higher than ever as we continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Pacers stunned the Cavaliers, beating them 120-119 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead with the series shifting back to Indiana. Somehow, the Pacers won this game despite trailing 117-110 with 1:03 left. But the Pacers benefited from a few key shots, a few stops, and a steal. Then, Tyrese Haliburton missed a free throw and rebounded the ball while dribbling back behind the three-point line and drilling a shot to win the game.

Here are the Cavaliers-Pacers Game 3 NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavaliers-Pacers Game 3 Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -148

Indiana Pacers: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 229.5 (-112)

Under: 229.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are still favored to win this game despite being in a 0-2 hole. Yes, it looks bad. But the Cavaliers are hopeful that they can get things going. But the Cavs must shoot the rock better. Sadly, they only hit 43.3 percent of their shots, including 28.2 percent from beyond the arc. That will not win most games.

Donovan Mitchell went off for 48 points in Game 3. Unfortunately, it was not enough for the Cavs to survive their barrage of injuries. Mitchell is averaging 29.3 points per game and might need to raise his game even more. Unfortunately, Darius Garland missed another game with a toe injury. Likewise, Evan Mobley missed Game 2 with an ankle injury. Even their bench was missing a key piece as DeAndre Hunter was out with a thumb injury. This lack of depth hurt the Cavs in the end, and they need these players more than ever.

Jarrett Allen was efficient, scoring 22 points while shooting 7 for 9 from the floor. So far, Allen has averaged 15.2 points per game in the playoffs. But others have struggled. Notably, Ty Jerome was awful, scoring just two points while shooting 1 for 14 from the field.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball better, and getting any of their injured players back could help. Then, they must contain Haliburton.

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers shot the ball consistently, which was a big reason for their comeback. After a slow start, the Pacers got hot and finished the day shooting 51.8 percent from the floor. The defense also made the stops late in the game with everything on the line.

Haliburton has been clutch all season and continues to find ways to win games for the Pacers. Unsurprisingly, he came through again. Despite starting slowly again, Haliburton took his game to the next level. So far, he is averaging 18.4 points per game. Pascal Siakam had 12 points in Game 2. He is currently averaging 18.3 points per game in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Myles Turner had another electric game, scoring 23 points. Turner is averaging 17.1 points per game.

The Pacers have also gotten production out of Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard. Significantly, Nesmith had 23 points in Game 2 to help the comeback. Nembhard added 13 points. Nesmith is averaging 16.3 points while Nembhard is averaging 15.9 points per game.

The Pacers will cover the spread if they can get their top stars going early and Haliburton can continue to shoot the ball consistently in the fourth quarter. Then, the Pacers must continue playing tight defense and not allow the Cavaliers from converting three-point shots.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers are the only team that has come back from a 2-0 deficit after losing the first two games at home, accomplishing the feat last season against the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Cavs have rallied from 2-0 series deficits on two occasions in the past 18 years. The Cavs did it when trailing 2-0 in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons. Memorably, they trailed 2-0 in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors before rallying to win it in seven games.

The Cavaliers are desperate, and their season is on the line. However, they are also hurting at the worst time. We saw injuries cripple their team last season, and it sadly is happening again. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, and the broken Cavaliers are in danger of falling into one. The injuries are crippling them, and they are losing games they normally win. For that alone, I can see the Pacers winning this game and taking a 3-0 lead.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: +2.5 (-110)