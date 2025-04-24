We've got the Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Celtics currently lead the series 2-0, with the series now heading to Orlando. Both teams still have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven round. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Boston Celtics will defeat the Orlando Magic in Game 3, 104-95. At the time of writing, we did decide to play Jayson Tatum, who may or may not actually play on Friday night. Expect the possibility of the team resting Tatum as they can likely win the series without him.

Regardless, the Magic got off to a quick 4-0 start, and that was the last time they had the lead. The Celtics dominated early on, building up a 17 point lead. Although the Magic managed to shrink that number down, Boston still kept a solid lead throughout the game. Outside of a strong 3rd quarter, Orlando was essentially helpless throughout the game.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BOS 30 22 20 32 104 ORL 19 20 28 28 95

Tatum scored 30 points in the win, while Jalen Brown scored 22. Both players earned a combined 20 rebounds, while Tatum even recorded a steal. The team will continue to rely on them as they try to defend their title. Overall, the Celtics offense played efficiently, though their defense won them the game.

Paolo Banchero put up crazy numbers, scoring 53 points in the loss. Additionally, he earned 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Unfortunately, nobody else in Orlando made enough of an impact to earn a win.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Celtics STAT Magic 38/91 (42%) Field Goals 38/89 (41%) 12/31 (39%) Three Pointers 7/22 (34%) 16/18 (89%) Free Throws 12/18 (67%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 15 42 Defensive Rebounds 47 11 Steals 6 1 Blocks 4 6 (10) Turnovers (Points Off) 12 (7) 10 Team Fouls 10

17 Biggest Lead 4 22:48 Time of Possession 25:10

With the win, the Celtics now take a 3-0 lead in the series. At this point, they can close out the series in Orlando with one more win. The sooner they end this series the better. Their players can use time to recover, and they also reduce the risk of more injuries. We'll see if they can end the series in Game 4.

As for the Magic, it's more like a matter of when, and not if anymore. The team survived the Play-In, but struggled to stand with one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately for them, one more loss ends their season. But who knows? Perhaps the Magic may just have a trick up their sleeve.

That wraps up our Celtics vs. Magic Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.