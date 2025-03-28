EA Sports College Football 25 is now available on both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, allowing players to try it out. EA Sports typically makes their games available on both subscription services months before the next entry releases. So while you wait for College Football 26, you can check out College Football 25. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Is EA Sports College Football 25 on EA Play or Xbox Game Pass?

Step into iconic stadiums and unforgettable traditions with College Football 25 now on The Play List! Plus, score a limited time Supercharge Pack!✨🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/gIsGYnQeJ9 — EA Play (@EAPlay) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yes, EA Sports College Football 25 is now available to EA Play members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers. Players with either subscription can download the game and dive into a multitude of modes, including:

Dynasty

Road To Glory

Road To The College Football Playoff

Team Builder

& More

College Football 25 also features over 130 teams, and over 14,000 real athletes to play with.

EA Play automatically comes with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, which costs $19.99 per month. Or, you can subscribe to EA Play on Xbox, PC, or PlayStation for $39.99 annually (or $5.99 per month). Regardless, either subscription allows you to download and play the game.

Just keep in mind that when your subscription ends, you'll no longer be able to play the game. Therefore, you might want to consider buying the product or extending your subscription.

For those who already own the game, this might not mean much to you. And considering the game's success, it seems like a lot of players already tried it out. But this still means good news for fans of the series.

When EA Sports puts their game on EA Play or Xbox Game Pass, it usually signifies that the next installment is on the way. College Football 25 launched in July, 2024. Using logic, we assume 26 should release around July, 2025. Therefore, this news also provides fans a signal that the next installment is coming.

However, we do not expect to hear more information about the game until late April or early May. EA Sports tends to wait two months before launch before really showing off new info. Nevertheless, we can't wait to see it!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about EA Sports College Football 25 on EA Play and Game Pass. In other news, feel free to check out our College Football 25 guides. From kicking to passing, Road To Glory and Dynasty, there's a lot you can dive into before the next release!

