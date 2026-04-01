In Crimson Desert, you may need to pay off Fines, Debts, and Bounties after committing a crime. But if you're new to the game, you may not know how to pay off those fines. Therefore, we created this guide to help players understand how they can pay their fines and bounties in Crimson Desert. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Pay off Fines & Bounties in Crimson Desert?

To pay off your Fines or Bounties in Crimson Desert, go to a Church and speak to the Confessional. Select “Buy Writ of Absolution” to view all of your current bounties and fines. From there, you can select which one you want to pay off.

That's actually about all there is to paying off your fine and bounties in Crimson Desert. Conversely, if any guards catch you committing a crime, you'll go to jail and the fine will pay off automatically.

Overall, the process is very simple, especially if the bounty is low. The Church of Hernand resides in the starting town, so you do not need to travel far to find a confessional. However, paying off your bounty becomes a bit more complicated if you lack the funds to pay it off.

How to pay off your Debts in Crimson Desert

If you have a bounty that exceeds the amount of money you currently have and get arrested, you'll automatically go in the red and accrue debt. Your money will now be highlighted red, showing that you are in the negative.

In order to pay off this debt, any money you earn will be used to pay it off. For example, say you're in a debt of -3.97 Silver. Now say you pick up 47 copper from a Bandit. Instead of receiving that 47 copper, it automatically goes toward paying off your debt. The debt then becomes -3.50 Silver.

Fortunately, making money in Crimson Desert does not take much time or skill. Selling items, looting bandits, and investing in the bank all make for great ways to make some dough.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to pay off your fines, bounties, and debts in Crimson Desert. We hope this guide makes it easier for newcomers to understand. Crimson Desert may feel intimidating, but learning about the basic mechanics helps one become a better player in the long run.

If you'd like to avoid bounties or fines, check out our guide on how to steal and pickpocket.

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