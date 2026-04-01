The most surprising casting in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was Glen Powell as Fox McCloud, as the news was announced days before the film's release.

Turns out, Powell made this happen. Chris Meledandri recalled to Forbes about how the Twisters star came on board. He called him after the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023.

“He explained that we had to understand how deeply he loved the character of Fox McCloud,” Meledandri said. “His dream was one day to be part of a Star Fox movie. I’m listening to this going, ‘he has no idea that Miyamoto-san and I are talking about Star Fox being in this new movie,’ and Glen is expressing this passion for this.”

Luckily for Powell, the plan was for Star Fox to be in the sequel. However, he had to keep things under wraps when Meledandri called him back.

“When I called Glen back, I said, ‘Look, I want you to have a conversation, but it has to be completely secret, you cannot talk it to anyone,' as no one knew this character would be so close to this movie. On top of that, we felt that there was a Glen Powell kind of attitude to the character, and he feels perfectly suited to that role. It was one of those gifts,” Meledandri recalled.

Glen Powell's role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Powell voices Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The announcement was made on Friday, Mar. 27, 2026. Powell posted a video of himself skipping around a movie theater in a Fox McCloud outfit.

Of course, the character leads Nintendo's Star Fox video game series. He plays a pivotal role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it's unknown if he will get a solo movie.

Either way, Powell gets to share the screen with other animated icons like Mario and Luigi, who are voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, respectively.