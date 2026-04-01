Shae BANG-eliers! The Athletics catcher just smashed his MLB-leading fifth home run of the early regular season. The Athletics and Atlanta Braves are in game No. 6 of the 162-game season. Hitting five home runs in this many games is very rare. It's also sweet to see a player do it against the team that traded him away.

Shea Langeliers hits his MLB-leading fifth home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/cEVFbdOdMQ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 1, 2026

The A's have just one win on the season, but the good news is that if they win today, that would earn them the series victory against a good Braves team. The A's are 1-4 on the season and trail the Braves 5-1 in the 6th inning.

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin drove in two runs in the second inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Langeliers' homer brought them within one, but then in the bottom of the 4th, Baldwin continued his hot day with a double to center, scoring two more runs. Matt Olson then singled to right to score Baldwin on the following at-bat. Baldwin is now hitting .333 on the season as this game continues on.

Langeliers' numbers are looking incredible this season. Batting third in the lineup, the catcher/DH is hitting a current .364 with five home runs and eight RBIs. He entered this game with an OPS of 1.331.

His latest home run may be another record, as his 4th homer in five games tied Jimmy Foxx for the most in Athletics history through five games. Furthermore, according to Sarah Langs, “the Athletics catcher tied Charles Johnson (2000) for the second-most home runs any team's primary catcher has hit through the first five games of season, as he was one shy of the all-time mark set by Gabby Hartnett over a century ago (1925).”