NBA 2K26 Season 6 Details have arrived, with Knicks' star C Karl-Anthony Towns headlining this anime-themed season. Overall, NBA 2K26 Season 6 features new content for MyCAREER & MyTEAM players. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards split across both modes when season 6 drops. Nevertheless, here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

NBA 2K26 Season 6 Headlined by Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, Features Anime-themed content

NBA 2K26 Season 6 brings anime-themed content with New York Knicks' C Karl-Anthony Towns headlining the latest season.

The 6x NBA All-Star is more than deserving to be the cover athlete for the latest season. Picked 1st overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, KAT has made his mark in both Minnesota and New York.

The Knicks currently rank 2nd in their division, and as long as they have players like KAT, their chances of making a good push in the playoffs remain possible.

Season 6 of NBA 2K26 also brings back the Old Town Park from 2K16. Take on the competition solo or with friends to dominate on this returning court.

Lastly, NBA 2K26 Season 6 will be receiving five new Community Builds across various positions. Furthermore, feel free to submit your own MyPLAYER build for a chance to see it featured in a future update! For now, let's check out some of the upcoming earnable rewards.

NBA 2K26 Season 6 All Confirmed Rewards in MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online So Far

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K26 Season 5 include:

MyCAREER Level 19: ‘The Raptor' – Toronto Raptors Mascot Level 24: ‘Game Over' Teammote Level 33: Donut Eyes Level 31: University of Texas Game Day Bundle Level 34: Boosted REC Arm Sleeve (15% Bonus) Level 36: Vintage Robe Level 37: Crews ‘MVP' Oversize Tee + Crews ‘MVP' Medallion Level 39: Cyborg Mods Level 40: +1 Cap Breaker

MyTEAM Level 1: Pink Diamond Ja Morant (Evo Card) Level 10: Galaxy Opal Dillon Brooks Level 20: Dark Matter Richard Jefferson Level 28: Dark Matter Mike D'Antoni Coach Card Level 30: Dark Matter Dennis Rodman Level 35: 100 OVR Lisa Leslie Level 40: 100 OVR Shaquille O'Neal (Miami Heat)

The W Online Rewards: Sheryl Swoopes Jersey Dress (Weekly) Strawberry Basketball (Weekly) Taurus Top + Necklace (Weekly) Floral Dress (Weekly) Space Arm Sleeve (Weekly) Astronaut Helmet (Weekly) 8 Game Team Resilience Boost Animated Arm Sleeve (Weekly) Dallas Wings Basketball (Seasonal) Dallas Wings Jersey Card (Seasonal) Badge Perks (Seasonal) Clothing Bundles (Seasonal) Badge Elevators (Seasonal) 5,000 VC (Seasonal)



Check back with us this Friday, April 3rd, for the full list of rewards. Overall, Season 6 drops at 11:00 AM ET on Friday.

Furthermore, those who purchase the Pro or Hall of Fame Pass receive an additional 40 rewards, making it 120 total. These rewards include more VC, Pro Pass exclusive items, more MyTEAM items, and much more.

Lastly, make sure to try and earn any outstanding rewards from your Season 5 Pass. Make sure to use Double XP Tokens if necessary, and best of luck earning all rewards for the season. We'll see you in The City when the newest season drops!

Overall, that includes everything you ned to know about NBA 2K26 Season 6. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Furthermore, feel free to look over the latest patch notes for Season 6 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to jumping in to Season 6.

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