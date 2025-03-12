Mar 12, 2025 at 9:18 AM ET

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 10 dropped this week, adding a new PlayStyle (and PlayStyle +), while making gameplay improvements and adding new items to Ultimate Team. Furthermore, the new update increases the Clubs level cap, and fixed several issues across various modes. Without further ado, let's dive right in look at everything new in the update.

FC 25 Title Update 10 – Full Patch Notes & Improvements

The #FC25 Legends Return Update is coming soon. ⚽ New Low Driven Shot PlayStyle

🔥 Classic XI in Kick-Off

Firstly, the new FC 25 Title Update adds a new Low Driven Shot PlayStyle and PlayStyle +. This ability significantly increase your shot accuracy in low driven shots, among other boosts. And speaking of gameplay, the developers reduced the accuracy of Precision Lob Passes. This is all in an effort to balance the game and make it more fair and authentic to the real game.

Additionally, FC 25 Update 10 adds new content to several other modes. For example, Ultimate Team is receiving four new player items, including:

Seydou Doumbia, Victor Ibarbo, and Gervinho are coming to Ultimate Team

Franz Beckenbauer will be featured as an ICON

Furthermore, the developers will add new Super Sub Player Items that receive full chemistry when subbed into a match. Lastly, Ultimate Team Players can enjoy a new Friendly match type called Target, which is inspired by the brand new playstyle.

Other big additions to this update include the return of the Classic IX to kick-off. Additionally, the game has now added the Canada Women's National team. Lastly, the new title update improves the visual quality, among other things.

Without further ado, we'll dive into the actual Patch Notes.

Gameplay – FC 25 Title Update 10 Patch Notes

Added Low Driven Shot Playstyle and PlayStyle+. This Playstyle affects shots taken with a short press of the shooting input and it has the following effects on those shots: Significantly shot increased accuracy. Moderately increased ball travel speed. Moderately increased how quickly players can perform the requested shot.

The Low Driven Shot PlayStyle+ has the same effects as above, but they’re tuned to be more effective.

Moderately reduced accuracy of fully powered Precision Lob Passes.

Significantly increased the accuracy of clearance headers.

The CPU AI is now more likely to take more shots and from further distance if the opportunity to do so arises.

Sometimes, CPU AI shots could have been less accurate than intended in situations where the shot taker wasn't being pressed. This issue was more prominent on Professional and World Class difficulties.

In some specific situations, AI defenders did not press the ball carrier as intended. This mainly occurred during potential offside scenarios, with the AI defender over prioritizing the offside line instead of attempting to press an offensive threat.

Sometimes, incorrect goalkeeper save animations could have occurred when the keeper was trying to save tight angle near post shots. Improved situations where AI defenders were sometimes not positioning themselves as intended during heading scenarios.

In rare cases, a Skill Move animation may not have occurred as responsively as intended.

Ultimate Team – FC 25 Title Update 10 Patch Notes

Entering Rush training in Learn to Play could have caused Squad Battles to launch in an incorrect state.

In some situations, the FC Points tab in the Store could have been slow to navigate.

When trying to search for a Player Item from Evolutions, the search button conflicted with EA connect.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred when selecting players in Rush, entering matches, and scoring goals in Squad Battles.

Clubs – FC 25 Title Update 10 Patch Notes

A stability issue could have occurred at half time.

In certain situations, players could have disappeared during gameplay.

Some AI Role Familiarities did not function as intended in Drop-In matches.

Career Mode – FC 25 Title Update 10 Patch Notes

Updated the Central Hub UI:

Reduced the size of the task list.

Added Upcoming fixtures and Standings to the screen.

A stability issue could have occurred after starting a new season.

When negotiating the transfer fee for a player while managing a Premier League club, the currently selected number on the offer screen would be invisible.

When viewing a player on the Global Transfer Network, Playstyle+ traits for scouted players would show last.

Sometimes, incorrect teams could appear in UWCL matches.

General, Audio, and Visual – FC 25 Title Update 10 Patch Notes

Added the new Classic XI and to Kick Off and Online Friendlies.

Added Canada’s Women’s National Team to Kick Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

AI sliders did not always correctly display in the match pause menu, this was a visual issue only.

Addressed instances of incorrect text appearing and UI clashes.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about FC 25 Title Update 10. We hope you enjoy trying out the new PlayStyle and PlayStyle +, as well as everything else new in the Legends Return Update.

