EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 13 launched this week, bringing a fix for Ultimate Team and more. Overall, this update mostly focuses on General audio & visual issues and changes. However, the fix for MyTeam players should hopefully fix whatever problems players may be having with PlayStyles. Without further ado, let's dive right in to the FC 25 Title Update 13 Patch Notes.

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 13 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvement

Title Update #13 will soon be available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 25. Full TU notes have been posted on the EASFC Tracker.https://t.co/rfPC9rDPuD — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

A PlayStyle or PlayStyle+ did not trigger in-game for a Player Item with greater than 12 PlayStyles.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated several aspects of CONMEBOL competitions, such as competition seeds, kits, teams, crests, banners, flags, scarfs, balls and ad boards.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.

Firstly, the most important thing the update fixes is an issue with Ultimate Team. Before the update, PlayStyles or PlayStyle+ did not trigger in-game if you had a player item with over 12 playstyles. This issue often caused problems, especially for players with powerful player items. Fortunately, the update should resolve this problem, preventing it from happening again.

Other than that, the update focuses on smaller fixes. Firstly, it updated aspects of the CONMEBOL Competitions. Specifically, this means seeds, kits, teams, banners, flags, scarfs, balls, and more received some tweaking. While small, it does help improve the game's authenticity.

Lastly, the update addressed some stability issues. These issues may have occurred for some players, so fixing them should improve their experience. Overall, these updates typically mention some sort of fix to these issues. Future updates may include more of these fixes.

Overall, that includes everything from the FC 25 Title Update 13 Patch Notes. Expect a few more title updates to come out, but not for too long. Before we know it, we may be hearing about FC 26. At that time, the developers will be shifting their focus on the next annual title. But you'll see plenty of updates in the meantime to improve your experience.

