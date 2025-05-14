The EA Sports F1 25 Driver Ratings were revealed last week, and Haas' Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon had some hilarious reactions. EA Sports recently met with multiple F1 drivers, seeking out their reaction to their in-game ratings. What ratings did Ocon and Bearman get, and how did they react to the news? Let's find out!

Haas Drivers Ollie Bearman, Esteban Ocon React to F1 25 Ratings

Time for Ollie and Esteban to find out their F125 ratings 😆 Pre-order #F125 now and enjoy from May 30.#HaasF1 #F1 | @EASPORTSF1 pic.twitter.com/NrE7x2Xp0v — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

EA Sports met with MoneyGarm Haas F1 drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon to show them their F1 25 ratings. But before they did, they asked the players what they thought their ratings were. Their reactions were priceless as they guessed their own ratings.

Bearman jokingly predicted he would have an experience of 3, a racecraft of 69, and 52 Awareness. When he did see his rating (74) his reaction was hilarious. “They say I'm not aware!” he shouts, as he looks at his 65 awareness rating. However, he did have a raceraft rating of 84, which was much higher than what he predicted.

“I'm not very aware,” Ocon also joked as he saw his 79 awareness rating. Nevertheless, it was much higher than he predicted. He ended up ranking much better with an 85 OVR rating, with 86 Racecraft and 85 Pace.

Bearman's Awareness is actually the lowest in the entire game, and tied with Visa Cash App RB's Isack Hadjar. However, Bearman has a solid racecraft rating, which helps him rank 16th overall out of the 20 drivers.

Esteban Ocon sits in the middle of the grid at 10th place with a 85 RTG. While his Awareness is low, all of his other stats are at least 81 or higher. He would make for a solid teammate/driver in Driver Career or My Team.

A driver's experience ratings raises gradually with each year they've been in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, veterans of the game, boast the highest Experience ratings in the game. Pace applies to speed and a driver's ability to get the fastest lap in a race. Max Verstappen leads this pack with a 96 rating. Racecraft and awareness revolve around a driver's ability to make moves like overtakes while also avoiding penalties.

Feel free to check out the full driver ratings to see where your favorite drivers rank on the grid. We look forward to trying out all of the 20 when F1 25 launches later this month.

